Open in App
Amherst, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Local student wins NYS chess competition

By Imani Clement, Mikayla Hyman,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOOwD_0lJ5nu0Y00

A local Amherst student won the 55th Annual New York State Scholastic Championship, becoming the state's elementary champion.

11-year-old Bryan Lin beat out 1500 students from across the state and is now the top chess elementary-aged player in New York.

90% of the contestants were from New York City, where school districts are able to support chess extensively. However, Bryan was able to beat this majority, being one of only 20 students from the Western New York area.

Director of Operations at Buffalo Chess Association John Hanni said Bryan started playing chess with the Association in 2020 - when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Lin was a beginner at first, went to immediate, and "moved up very quickly to advanced level. It was very quickly apparent he was good at chess," Hanni said.

Hanni said an indicator that a player can move up to the advanced level is when they start giving him trouble in games. Hanni says Lin started giving him trouble after only four to five months of instruction.

After a year, Hanni could not beat Bryan anymore.

According to Hanni, it is very unusual for a Western New York player to show up like this in a tournament that is dominated by New York City players.

Bryan is currently in the top 1% of chess players worldwide.

To sign up for the Buffalo Chess Association, you can send an email to the association or sign up on their website, here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Swannie House to re-open Saturday
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Several Elmwood Heights residents seeking shelter after city condemns building
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Diocese places priest on leave for second time, previously named in lawsuit
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hundreds of high school students learn leadership skills in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, NY4 days ago
Dry erase boards that convert to gun shelters tested in classrooms
Cullman, AL1 day ago
People Inc. calls on NYS for ‘cost of living’ raise
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Easter sneak peek at Buffalo's Broadway Market
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
St. Patrick's Day Music Fest in West Seneca
West Seneca, NY3 hours ago
Over one hundred kids involved in a fight in Buffalo's Theater District
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Theatre community lends out free costumes following the loss of DC Theatricks
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Buffalo Common Council to partner with Buffalo State for internship program
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport set to close in June
Lockport, NY1 day ago
Rail Rider Jamboree returns to Holiday Valley this weekend
Ellicottville, NY3 days ago
Canal Fest of the Tonawandas to take year off
North Tonawanda, NY1 day ago
New Buffalo Bills stadium plans move forward, construction begins this year
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Hochul announces team to connect East Buffalo residents with services
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Problem Solvers gets Tonawanda man a refund from notorious no show contractor
Tonawanda, NY2 days ago
Loved ones pay respects to Buffalo woman killed in Rochester stampede
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Afternoon News Brief
Rochester, NY3 days ago
A young Bills fan's heart to heart with Damar Hamlin
West Seneca, NY6 hours ago
Buffalo State University recognizes Television & Film Arts students
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
State provides $500K for new outreach & engagement program for East Buffalo
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Elmwood Heights apartment building condemned by the City of Buffalo, tenants could be forced to vacate
Buffalo, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy