Chicago, IL
WTKR News 3

Chicago man sues Buffalo Wild Wings over boneless wings

By CNN Wire,

4 days ago
A Chicago man is suing Buffalo Wild Wings because he says their boneless wings, are not wings at all.

He says really they're chicken nuggets.

In a lawsuit filed over the weekend, the man accuses Buffalo Wild Wings of false advertising. He says the name "boneless buffalo wings" would mean they are deboned buffalo wings.

But he says they are instead slices of chicken breast meat deep fried like wings.

The lawsuit calls on Buffalo Wild Wings to change the name of the product or indicate on the menu that the food is chicken breast meat.

The man who filed the lawsuit has filed multiple other class action lawsuits regarding various products.

