Open in App
Santa Barbara County, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Emergency managers monitor severe weather in south Santa Barbara County

By Jacob Dizon,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3HXy_0lJ5nXtx00

Evacuation orders issued Tuesday morning for residents living near the Thomas, Cave and Alisal fire burn scars in southern Santa Barbara County were canceled at 5:30 p.m.

“I think one of our concerns is that the community is going to start to fatigue and not want to evacuate, so we are really monitoring the conditions, making sure that when we do order those evacuations this is really a concern. It is not just another rainstorm, there are other factors such as the saturation on the ground,” said Kelly Hubbard, emergency manager for the County of Santa Barbara.

Hubbard and a collective of agencies monitored the storm conditions throughout the day to determine when to lift the mandate.

She said local fire departments, law enforcement, flood control and swift water rescue teams have all been involved in the storm response efforts. They advise everyone to stay off the road during the storms unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Hubbard said additional parts of the county beyond the burn scar areas may also be vulnerable to storm damage.

“We do have concerns about areas that had debris flows or road washouts in the last couple of storms, so the concern there is that some of those residents might become isolated,” she said. “We are encouraging those residents to be prepared, that they have extra supplies at home, that they are paying attention, looking, and taking it slow on the roadways.”

Hubbard added that crews have also been keeping a close eye on parts of northern Santa Barbara County as evacuation warnings were put in place for some residents in Guadalupe near Pioneer Street.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ventura County sewage spill prompts beach closures
Oxnard, CA1 day ago
Semi truck caught fire on highway 101 north in Buellton early morning Friday
Buellton, CA1 day ago
Small plane makes emergency landing in Santa Ynez vineyard
Santa Ynez, CA11 hours ago
Santa Maria city crews continue storm cleanup
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Butterfly Beach closed due to a sewage spill
Montecito, CA2 days ago
Avenue of Flags in Buellton Closing to Make Way for Open Streets
Buellton, CA2 days ago
SBC Fire recover single piece of clothing of missing man in Santa Maria water basin
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Police: Alcohol, speed likely factors in deadly Santa Maria crash
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Free parking available in Santa Barbara during latest storm
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Police seek public assistance searching for missing man near Santa Maria water basin
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
One dead in early Friday morning single car crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Build-to-Rent Housing Project in Santa Maria Raises Concerns for Planning Commission
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Exploring Simi Valley history: the giant cross on Mt. McCoy
Simi Valley, CA2 days ago
Police Pursuit Leads to Motorcycle Collision on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
The Santa Maria River and local lakes are on the rise amidst rainstorms
Guadalupe, CA5 days ago
59-year-old Santa Barbara man identified as Mar. 9 deceased diver on San Miguel Island
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy