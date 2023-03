Central's Anthony Jones shoots the ball. Allentown Central Catholic plays Cardinal O'Hara on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in a PIAA Class 4A second-round boys basketball game at Reading's Geigle Complex. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

