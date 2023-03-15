Open in App
Gretna, LA
Crimestoppers honoring La. officers for great efforts toward public safety

By Raeven Poole,

4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is honoring officers who have made great contributions to public safety over the past year.

More than 500 people attended the awards ceremony with Deputy of the Year award recipients coming from St. Charles, St. Tammany, St. James, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and Jefferson Parishes. Officers from Gretna, Kebber, and New Orleans were also honored.

    Lieutenant Roanne Sampson and Sergeant Keysla Perrilloux receive Crimestoppers Deputy/Officer of the Year Awards
    Lieutenant Roanne Sampson and Sergeant Keysla Perrilloux

“I encourage both law enforcement, as well as our civilians, to utilize Crimestoppers as a trusted resource. the ability for citizens to anonymously report crimes ultimately helps make our city and the region a safer place,” said NOPD Superintendant Michelle Woodfork.

Detective Sean Lablanc of the New Orleans Police Department received the Award for Excellence in Police Work.

