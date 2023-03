Buy Now Mount St Mary’s President Timothy Trainor speaks at the Mount’s 214th Commencement on May 14, 2022. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Mount St. Mary’s University President Timothy Trainor announced Tuesday that he will retire in the summer of 2024.

Trainor, the Mount’s president since 2016, said in a video message that he and his team “accomplished much of what we set out to do — stabilize the university by growing enrollments, raising funds for critical projects and implementing a strategic plan to guide us to a thriving future.”