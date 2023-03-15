Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WEKU

Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over the train derailment in East Palestine

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hM0At_0lJ5k9E300

Ohio filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern to make sure it pays for the cleanup and environmental damage caused by a fiery train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last month, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.

The federal lawsuit also seeks to force the company to pay for groundwater and soil monitoring in the years ahead and economic losses in the village of East Palestine and surrounding areas, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

"The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate throughout Ohio for many years to come," Yost said.

No one was hurt in the Feb. 3 derailment, but half of the roughly 5,000 residents of East Palestine had to evacuate for days when responders intentionally burned toxic chemicals in some of the derailed cars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion, leaving residents with lingering health concerns. Government officials say tests over the past month haven't found dangerous levels of chemicals in the air or water in the area.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw apologized before Congress last week for the impact the derailment has had on the area, but he didn't make specific commitments to pay for long-term health and economic harm.

The railroad has promised more than $20 million so far to help the Ohio community recover while also announcing several voluntary safety upgrades.

Ohio's attorney general indicates the cleanup costs will be high

Norfolk Southern said Tuesday in a response to the lawsuit that it was listening to concerns from the community and planning to take additional steps to deal with some of those.

The railroad is working on creating a long-term medical compensation fund, a way to provide protection for home sellers if their property loses value because of the derailment, and improving drinking water protections, it said in a statement.

The lawsuit also asks for the railroad to reimburse first responders and state agencies for the costs of dealing with the disaster.

How much money the state is seeking isn't known yet because the response is ongoing, but Yost made it clear the cost will be enormous. "This was an epic disaster. The cleanup is going to be expense, " he said.

Ohio officials met with Norfolk Southern representatives on Monday and talked about several possible ways to help the people in East Palestine, including enhancing the village's water treatment operations, Yost said.

The state attorney general said he was pleased that the railroad has indicated it wants to do the right thing and that the lawsuit will make sure it keeps its promise.

Many in East Palestine remain outraged at the railroad and worried about what will become of the village.

Those fears include concerns about their long-term health, their house values and the economic future for local businesses.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Missing in Ohio: Remains of Koby Roush located
Waverly, OH1 day ago
Report: Not enough affordable housing for low-income Ohioans
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Trains derail in Arizona and Washington, with oil spilled on Puget Sound tribal land
Anacortes, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State troopers patrolling roads on St. Patrick’s Day
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State Route 7 rock slide danger averted with new ODOT project
Mingo Junction, OH3 days ago
Pennsylvania, Ohio residents indicted on federal drug charges
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Ohio dad sent son to school with backpack of drugs, then wanted it back
Columbus, MS2 days ago
Honda restructures manufacturing operations for EV hub
Marysville, OH2 days ago
Ohio man posing as African prince gets 20 years in prison
Dayton, OH2 days ago
The future of Kentucky's 'bourbon barrel tax' could mean some local governments are stuck paying the tab
Franklin, KY1 day ago
Are there any spring warm-ups in sight?
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Traffic stop in St. Clairsville leads to the discovery of meth, crack cocaine and other illegal items; two arrested
Saint Clairsville, OH1 day ago
After other risky investments, Ohio pension system won’t say what it lost on failed bank
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy