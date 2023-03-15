Open in App
Lincoln County, NC
Charlotte Observer

No one injured as bullets fired into party at Lake Norman house, sheriff said

By Joe Marusak,

4 days ago

Shots were fired into a Lake Norman house early Monday while a party was being held, but no one was injured, Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said.

When the shooting stopped, everyone left through a back door of the home in the 3500 block of Niblick Court, near Westport Golf Club in eastern Lincoln County.

Most everyone had left the party by the time deputies arrived, they said. Two women remained at the house, which was being used as a short-term rental, and spoke with investigators.

Officers found bullet holes in windows on each side of the front door and other areas of the home. They also determined that additional shots were fired into the second floor of the home. A number of shell casings were found in the driveway of the home, investigators said.

The Sheriff’s Office initially identified the house as an Airbnb rental, but a company spokesperson said there were no houses being rented on Niblick Court through Airbnb Sunday to Monday.

The club is one of the oldest golf course communities on the lake.

The sheriff’s office did not identify a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The investigation is continuing, the sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 0
