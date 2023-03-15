Open in App
93.7 The Fan

Pitt center Federiko out of NCAA opener

By Jeff Hathhorn,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SztFe_0lJ5h6TF00

DAYTON, OH (93.7 The Fan) – Suffering a knee injury in the ACC Tournament, Panthers center Federiko Federiko is not dressed and won’t play in the Panthers first NCAA Tournament game in seven years.

Federiko tried to go against Duke but played limited minutes and hasn’t been able to practice since. The sophomore got a vote to be on the ACC’s All-Defensive Team this year, his first season playing in the conference as a sophomore.

The 6’11”, 220 pound sophomore is Pitt’s only true post defensive player as John Hugley missed most of the season due to injury and then for a mental break. The former player at First Love Christian Academy started 27 of his 33 games his year playing 24.4 minutes, shooting 67% from the field averaging 7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a game.

Facing 6’11”, 245-pound SEC leading rebounder Tolu Smith, Pitt will have to be creative on defense with freshmen Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham and potentially forward Blake Hinson being more of a post presence. Smith had a dozen double-doubles this season and 27 points and 13 rebounds in an upset of TCU. Smith averaged 15.8 points per game almost all of the field goals in the paint.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
X Scout-what makes Xavier different than 1st 2 NCAA games
Cedar Rapids, IA2 hours ago
Iowa State fan makes hilariously bizarre wager on game vs Pitt
Ames, IA6 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
10 Deputies And State Hospital Workers Have Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Smothering A Black Man To Death
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Sean Miller on everything Pitt-was he ever close to being head coach?
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Pitt Notes-Fede status, Obama love, ISU revenge?, Tomlinism
Ames, IA2 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
Panthers use hot start to win 2nd NCAA game
Ames, IA1 day ago
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler Drops Truth Bomb on New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
To understand now, reflect on where Pitt basketball came from
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pirates throwing it back for Free Shirt Friday this year
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy