Open in App
Oxford, MS
See more from this location?
KXAN

Beard declines to discuss Texas exit at Ole Miss intro

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EErd_0lJ5gyrL00

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi on Tuesday introduced new basketball coach Chris Beard , who repeatedly declined to discuss specifics regarding his December domestic violence arrest that led to his eventual firing at Texas.

“Respectfully, Randi (Trew) and I have agreed not to talk about the details of what happened, not only that night, but in the nights we went through during this process,” Beard said. “But what I can tell you is that much of what was reported is not accurate, and that has been proven with the case being dismissed and the charges being dropped, and also Randi’s statement on December 23. I think that statement speaks for itself.”

Beard’s two-year tenure at alma mater Texas ended abruptly in January, though felony domestic charges were ultimately dismissed on Feb. 15. A prosecutor said his office determined that the charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Texas suspended Beard after his Dec. 12 arrest and fired him three weeks later when Texas officials told Beard’s attorney he was “unfit” to lead the program. Beard was arrested when his fiancée, Randi Trew, called 911 and told officers that Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home.

Trew later said that Beard didn’t choke her , and was defending himself, and that she never intended for Beard to be arrested and prosecuted.

When asked specifically about the injuries documented on a police affidavit from the night of Dec. 12, Beard again declined to get into specifics.

“Again, I am certainly not trying to avoid the question, but Randi and I have agreed not to discuss the details,” Beard said. “There was a timeframe of what was reported and what was proven factual and not factual. Other statements were made and ultimately the charges were dismissed.”

Mississippi announced Beard as its 23rd head basketball coach on Monday. When asked about what went into the vetting Beard, Keith Carter, the school’s Vice Chancellor for Athletics, said he felt comfortable with the hire after a thorough process.

“We spoke with a lot of people to make our decision,” Carter said. “Like we would with any hire of this magnitude, we were extremely thorough in our review of coach Beard. That evaluation included delving into reports that led to his departure from Texas. Those are allegations that we take very seriously. It was important that we gain an understanding of what took place. What we learned is that initial reports were not an accurate reflection of what happened.”

Carter went on to say he had “multi-level conversations with people surrounding that night,” and cited assistance from an outside search firm.

Beard has led three different programs to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, including an appearance in the 2019 championship game and an Elite Eight run the year before at Texas Tech. He is 237-98 as a head coach and 11-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

Beard spent five seasons at Texas Tech, going 112-55 at a program that had endured five losing seasons in the previous six years. The Red Raiders went to their first Elite Eight in his second season and made it to the national championship game in 2019.

Beard led Little Rock to a 30-5 record and a Sun Belt Conference title in his lone season, making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Ole Miss has a rich and historic athletics legacy, and while there have been tremendous moments, men’s basketball has not always been a big part of that tradition,” Carter said, addressing a crowd gathered in the stands. “Today, that changes. Our student athletes deserve the best coach, and now they’re getting it. Rebel Nation deserves March Madness, and now they’re getting it. This University deserves a championship, and today, we introduce a coach with a track record of success in competing at that level.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Report: Texas basketball fans behave the worst during March Madness
Austin, TX1 day ago
Ex-Texas coach Chris Beard already has another job. Why doesn’t Rodney Terry?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Bracket data: Will Texas reach the Final Four?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas Longhorns hammer East Carolina Pirates 79-40 in 1st round of NCAA women’s tourney
Austin, TX2 hours ago
Disu’s huge night carries Longhorns to Sweet 16 with 71-66 win over Penn State
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Texas Longhorns face dangerous No. 10 seed in Penn State for spot in Sweet 16
Austin, TX1 day ago
Penn State vs. Texas odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness second-round matchup
Austin, TX1 day ago
Can the Texas Longhorns win March Madness? Hear from national media ‘experts,’ Gov. Abbott, President Biden
Austin, TX2 days ago
Penn State spoils potential Lone Star State shootout, thumps Texas A&M to face Longhorns in NCAA 2nd round
State College, PA2 days ago
Despite early season drama, UT basketball is thriving
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas built strong bond to survive turmoil, hit March stride
Austin, TX3 days ago
Pro pickleball tournament being held in Austin this weekend
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas BBQ Joint Ranked Among The Best In The South
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin FC allows goals late in 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo
Austin, TX3 hours ago
One Texas city has some of the worst allergies in the U.S. And no, it isn't Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin FC’s Owen Wolff named to U-20 US Men’s Youth National Team roster
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law, True or False? Austin, TX
Austin, TX2 days ago
27K realtors in Austin part of a competitive real estate market
Austin, TX1 day ago
‘Drag Race’ royalty asks lawmakers to treat LGBTQ Texans with compassion
Austin, TX2 days ago
Spring Break travelers receive a big surprise at the pump in the Big Country
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Buy a piece of Austin history at Nau’s estate sale
Austin, TX2 days ago
Avoid These 10 Worst Texas Towns, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
Killeen, TX3 days ago
WEEKEND READ: South By Southwest highlights
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Beware: These 10 Texas Towns Are Famous For Police Speed Traps
Gregory, TX3 days ago
Bizarre sighting of a Portland, OR toilet found in Austin, TX!
Austin, TX3 days ago
Former UT football player arrested for DWI, blocking vehicles from exiting apartment gate
Austin, TX2 days ago
The legality of shooting dogs in Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Pollo Campero expands into Central Texas with first Kyle restaurant
Kyle, TX3 days ago
Incoming weather: SXSW and Rodeo Austin prepare
Austin, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: Severe storms light up the skies above Central Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy