Towne East shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

A juvenile arrested following a fatal shooting at Towne East Square last year will be tried as an adult. Police responded to an active shooter call after TrenJ’vious Hutton, 14, was shot and killed inside Towne East on March 18, 2022. Despite lifesaving efforts by bystanders, Hutton died at the scene.

The suspect, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, had been charged with first-degree murder in juvenile court. However, on Tuesday the Judge transferred the case to adult court.

His next court appearance was set for March 28.