Five Finger Death Punch to perform at Weidner Field

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, March 14, Switchbacks Entertainment announced that Five Finger Death Punch would be joining its summer concert series and headlining a show at Weidner Field in August.

Five Finger Death Punch is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. They have amassed 28 top 10 hit singles and 14 #1 singles. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, Five Finger Death Punch frequently play major festivals and sell out arenas around the world.

Switchbacks Entertainment said concerts at Weidner Field are a unique experience that feature stadium seating and on-field standing room, while still maintaining an intimate feel for both artists and concert goers alike, all while taking in the beautiful scenery of downtown Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak in the open air venue.

Five Finger Death Punch will perform on Friday, Aug. 25, and tickets go on sale Friday, March 17.

Click here to find tickets.

Switchbacks Entertainment said they are continuing to add to the summer concert series, and special guest artists will be announced at a later date. Check the Switchbacks’ website for a full list of events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.