NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

See the full schedule and live score updates for the 2023 National Invitation Tournament
See the full schedule and score updates for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) below.
Second Round Schedule
March 18th
No. 2 Michigan 65, No. 3 Vanderbilt 66
No. 4 Cincinnati 79 , Hofstra 65
March 19th
12pm: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Liberty [ESPN2]
2pm: No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. Eastern Washington [ESPN2]
3pm: No. 4 UAB vs. Morehead State [ESPN+]
4pm: No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 3 Sam Houston [ESPN+]
7:30pm: No. 1 Oregon vs. UCF [ESPNU]
9:30pm: No. 3 Colorado vs. Utah Valley [ESPNU]
First Round Scores
March 14th
No. 3 Michigan 90 , Toledo 80
No. 1 Rutgers 86, Hofstra 88 (OT)
No. 4 UAB 88 , Southern Miss 60
No. 2 Vanderbilt 71 , Yale 62
No. 3 Liberty 62 , Villanova 57
No. 2 Wisconsin 81 , Bradley 62
No. 4 Washington State 74, Eastern Washington 81
No. 3 Colorado 65 , Seton Hall 64
March 15th
No. 4 Florida 49, UCF 67
No. 1 Clemson 64, Morehead State 68
No. 1 Oklahoma State 69 , Youngstown State 64
No. 2 North Texas 69 , Alcon State 53
No. 3 Sam Houston 58 , Santa Clara 56
No. 4 Cincinnati 81 , Virginia Tech 72
No. 2 New Mexico 69, Utah Valley 83
No. 1 Oregon 84 , UC Irvine 58
2023 NIT Schedule
First Round: March 14-15
Second Round: March 18-19
Quarterfinals: March 21-22
Semifinals: March 28
Championship: March 30
The first round, second round, and quarterfinal games will be held at campus sites. The NIT semifinals and championship game will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
