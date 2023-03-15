Open in App
Colorado State
Cavaliers Now

NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

By Matt Newton,

4 days ago

See the full schedule and live score updates for the 2023 National Invitation Tournament

See the full schedule and score updates for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) below.

Second Round Schedule

March 18th

No. 2 Michigan 65, No. 3 Vanderbilt 66

No. 4 Cincinnati 79 , Hofstra 65

March 19th

12pm: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Liberty [ESPN2]

2pm: No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. Eastern Washington [ESPN2]

3pm: No. 4 UAB vs. Morehead State [ESPN+]

4pm: No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 3 Sam Houston [ESPN+]

7:30pm: No. 1 Oregon vs. UCF [ESPNU]

9:30pm: No. 3 Colorado vs. Utah Valley [ESPNU]

First Round Scores

March 14th

No. 3 Michigan 90 , Toledo 80

No. 1 Rutgers 86, Hofstra 88 (OT)

No. 4 UAB 88 , Southern Miss 60

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71 , Yale 62

No. 3 Liberty 62 , Villanova 57

No. 2 Wisconsin 81 , Bradley 62

No. 4 Washington State 74, Eastern Washington 81

No. 3 Colorado 65 , Seton Hall 64

March 15th

No. 4 Florida 49, UCF 67

No. 1 Clemson 64, Morehead State 68

No. 1 Oklahoma State 69 , Youngstown State 64

No. 2 North Texas 69 , Alcon State 53

No. 3 Sam Houston 58 , Santa Clara 56

No. 4 Cincinnati 81 , Virginia Tech 72

No. 2 New Mexico 69, Utah Valley 83

No. 1 Oregon 84 , UC Irvine 58

2023 NIT Schedule

First Round: March 14-15
Second Round: March 18-19
Quarterfinals: March 21-22
Semifinals: March 28
Championship: March 30

The first round, second round, and quarterfinal games will be held at campus sites. The NIT semifinals and championship game will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

