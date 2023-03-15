Vote Now: Who should be SBLive's Alabama High School Athlete of the Week? (March 6-12)

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

Reanna Chapman, Hazel Green (Soccer)

Scored three goals to help Hazel Green beat Buckhorn 5-0.

Gracie Dees, Saraland (Softball)

Led the Spartans with six hits — including two doubles and two homers — and racked up eight RBIs over five games at the PCA Softball Invitational.

Ty Marsh, James Clemens (Baseball)

Went 8-for-12 at the plate with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over three games at the Terry Sikes Tournament.

Brett Moseley, Hewitt Trussville (Baseball)

Batted .462 over a 4-1 week for the Huskies, driving in five runs and scoring seven more with two triples and one home run.

Vic Moten, Daphne (Softball)

Struck out 11 batters and allowed just one hit in five innings in the circle in a 3-0 win over North Pike and doubled in a run in a 12-2 win over East Central.

Memphis Scott, Madison County (Baseball)

Went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over DAR School, then pitched 3.2 innings to pick up the win in a 12-1 victory over Lee-Huntsville, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Cecilia Smith, Huntsville (Soccer)

Saved one penalty kick just minutes before the end of a second overtime, then made another save to finish off a 1-0 win over Grissom on penalty kicks.

Lucas Thornton, Spain Park (Baseball)

Struck out seven batters over seven innings in a 6-0 complete-game shutout win over Florence.