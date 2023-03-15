Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Vote Now: Who should be SBLive's Alabama High School Athlete of the Week? (March 6-12)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOPEp_0lJ5b2IR00

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email t yler@scorebooklive.com with “Alabama Nomination” in the subject line .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Reanna Chapman, Hazel Green (Soccer)

Scored three goals to help Hazel Green beat Buckhorn 5-0.

Gracie Dees, Saraland (Softball)

Led the Spartans with six hits — including two doubles and two homers — and racked up eight RBIs over five games at the PCA Softball Invitational.

Ty Marsh, James Clemens (Baseball)

Went 8-for-12 at the plate with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over three games at the Terry Sikes Tournament.

Brett Moseley, Hewitt Trussville (Baseball)

Batted .462 over a 4-1 week for the Huskies, driving in five runs and scoring seven more with two triples and one home run.

Vic Moten, Daphne (Softball)

Struck out 11 batters and allowed just one hit in five innings in the circle in a 3-0 win over North Pike and doubled in a run in a 12-2 win over East Central.

Memphis Scott, Madison County (Baseball)

Went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over DAR School, then pitched 3.2 innings to pick up the win in a 12-1 victory over Lee-Huntsville, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Cecilia Smith, Huntsville (Soccer)

Saved one penalty kick just minutes before the end of a second overtime, then made another save to finish off a 1-0 win over Grissom on penalty kicks.

Lucas Thornton, Spain Park (Baseball)

Struck out seven batters over seven innings in a 6-0 complete-game shutout win over Florence.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida high school baseball spring break roundup: Jesuit defeats Sickles for Saladino Tournament title
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Mitchell baseball tops Land O’ Lakes for tourney title
Land O' Lakes, FL21 hours ago
Markell Johnson game-winner gives Pickerington Central a win over Centerville in Division I state semifinals
Pickerington, OH7 hours ago
Cardinal Ritter tops Ladue to win Missouri Class 5 boys basketball championship
Ladue, MO6 hours ago
Staley runs past Jackson to earn berth in Missouri Class 6 boys basketball championship game
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Holy Family boys basketball defeats Minneapolis North in Class 2A, Section 5 final
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Three-time champion Vashon outlasts Father Tolton to win Missouri Class 4 boys basketball semifinal
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Vashon girls rally to beat Benton and win Missouri Class 4 basketball championship
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Vashon tops Park Hills Central for fourth straight Missouri Class 4 boys basketball championship
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Michigan girls basketball 2023 state tournament: West Bloomfield dominates Salem to advance to Division 1 final
West Bloomfield Township, MI1 day ago
Incarnate Word beats Rock Bridge to win Missouri Class 6 girls championship, sixth straight title and 100th consecutive victory
San Antonio, TX8 hours ago
Michigan girls basketball 2023 state tournament: Rockford defeats West Bloomfield for D1 crown
West Bloomfield Township, MI10 hours ago
Incarnate Word routs Raytown in Missouri Class 6 girls basketball semifinal to run win streak to 99
Raytown, MO1 day ago
Benton uses late comeback to beat Park Hills Central in OT in Missouri Class 4 girls basketball semifinal
Benton, MO2 days ago
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Class 1A All-Tournament teams
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Stoneman Douglas flashes its power in rout of Western
Parkland, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy