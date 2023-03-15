PREP BASEBALL: Raiders roll over Holly Pond 20-7

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Holly Pond Broncos traveled to take face Good Hope in Tuesday afternoon matchup and after building to a huge lead early, the Raiders never gave it up and went on to defeat the Broncos 20-7 in five innings.

John Martin and Boston Gibbs each reached on a Good Hope error in their opening at-bats, but Raider starter Caden Drake got a groundout and a flyout to get out of the inning unscathed. Good Hope batted around in their half. Dakota Overton reached on a leadoff walk, then Colten Whatley hit a single to right field. Carter Naramore hit an RBI infield single to put the Raiders in the run column first. Later on, a Bronco error allowed Whatley and Naramore to score, then with the bases loaded and one out, Ayden Black drew a walk to force home a run to make it 4-0. Brady Stripling hit an RBI fielder’s choice, then Colbi Kilpatrick hit an RBI groundout to make it 6-0. Dawson Kicker and Overton would later score on another Holly Pond error as the Raider lead swelled to 8-0.

The Broncos would get in the run column in the top of the second. A Raider error and a single by Brody Howard had runners on the corners with one out, then Ethan Tapscott hit an RBI groundout to cut it to 8-1. Howard scored on another Good Hope error to make it an 8-2 game. Good Hope added another run in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Russell Wooten, then they broke it open in the third. The Raiders loaded the bases with no outs, then Naramore drew a walk to force home a run. Caden Drake hit an RBI infield single, then Tucker Keef and Naramore scored on a Bronco error, Black hit a sacrifice fly, and Wooten scored on a Holly Pond error to give Good Hope a 15-2 lead.

Holly Pond added four runs in the top of the fourth as one of those runs came on a bases-loaded walk by Tapscott. Emery Barnett scored on a double-play ball, Howard scored on a passed ball, and Tristan Hibbert scored on a Good Hope error to cut it to 15-6. Good Hope, once again, loaded the bases with no outs in their half. Overton scored on a Bronco error, then a passed ball allowed Whatley to cross the plate. Wooten, Black, and Kicker each added RBI singles to make it 20-6. Holly Pond added a run in the fifth on a Barnett RBI groundout, but Kilpatrick got the final two outs to end the game as Good Hope collected a 20-7 win over Holly Pond.

Wooten led the way for Good Hope (4-5) with a hit and four RBIs. Black added a pair of hits and three RBIs. Naramore and Drake each ended up with a hit and two RBIs. Eli Clements added a pair of RBIs. Kicker collected a hit and an RBI. Stripling and Kilpatrick each added an RBI, while Whatley chipped in with a pair of hits of his own. For Holly Pond (1-7), Tapscott finished with a pair of RBIs. Barnett added a hit and an RBI, while Howard ended up with a hit.

Good Hope will host J.B. Pennington Thursday and Holly Pond will head home to take on St. John Paul II.

Other Tuesday scores

Fairview 16 – Guntersville 1 (Softball)

Guntersville got on the board in their opening at-bats on a Fairview error as they grabbed the early 1-0 lead. Fairview countered in a big way in their half. Emily Benson drew a leadoff walk, then Jaycee Aleman’s RBI double tied the game up at one. Kylie Kovar reached on a Lady Wildcat error and that allowed Aleman to score to make it 2-1. Kovar later scored on a passed ball to push their lead to 3-1.

The Lady Aggies put up a crooked number in their next at-bats as they put up a 10 spot. RBI singles by Kovar, Ralie Gaines, and Jordan Simmons helped Fairview break the game wide open as the lead quickly swelled to 13-1. Some of the younger players got some playing time in the third inning and Fairview added three more runs in their half to end the game. Jalee Griggs and Oaklyn Gardner each drew bases-loaded walks and Jocelyn Barrett got hit by the pitch to force home another run as the Lady Aggies collected a 16-1 win over the Lady Wildcats.

Kovar finished with a hit and two RBIs for Fairview (7-8). Aleman, Ayda Payne, Gaines, and Simmons each added a hit and an RBI. Gardner, Barnett, Allison Davis, Addison Phillips, and Griggs all collected an RBI in the contest.

The Lady Aggies will host Susan Moore Thursday.

Oneonta 7 – Hanceville 1 (Baseball)

Oneonta got in the run column in their opening at-bats on a sacrifice fly, then they added a pair of runs in the top of the third on an RBI double and an RBI single to make it 3-0. The Redskins put up four more in the fourth inning as an RBI single, a pair of hit by pitches, and a Bulldog error pushed their lead to 7-0. Hanceville got in the run column in their half. Gabe Ognilla reached on an Oneonta error, then Nelson Arteaga hit an RBI double to cut it to 7-1. Unfortunately, Hanceville couldn’t get any closer after that as they ended up dropping their game to Oneonta, 7-1.

Arteaga finished with a hit and an RBI for Hanceville (3-7), while Ognilla added a pair of hits. The Bulldogs will have a rematch with Oneonta on Thursday, but this time, it will be on the road.

St. Clair County 16 – Fairview 3 (Baseball)

Fairview got off to a strong start to the game in their opening at-bats. Crimson Wright drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an RBI double by Lucas West to give the Aggies the early 1-0 lead. Fairview added to their lead in the second. Kolt Redding hit a leadoff single, then with one out, Nicolas Gregory got hit by the pitch. Wright hit an RBI fielder’s choice, then Connor Scott hit an RBI single to make it 3-0. The score stayed the same until the top of the fourth as St. Clair County launched a huge two-out rally. A two-run double, and back-to-back RBI singles gave them a 4-3 lead, then a two-run home run pushed their lead to 6-3. The Saints completed broke the game wide open in the seventh as they put up a 10 spot in that inning and Fairview couldn’t mount a late rally as the Aggies ended up falling to the Saints 16-3.

Wright, Scott, and West each finished with a hit and an RBI for Fairview (3-8). Barrett York added a pair of hits, while Caden Jennings, Redding, and Gannon Black each chipped in with a hit of their own. The Aggies will have a rematch with St. Clair County on Thursday in a doubleheader on the road.

Sumiton Christian 11 – Cold Springs 2 (Softball)

Sumiton Christian got off to a quick start to the game as an RBI double in their opening at-bats gave them the early lead. Sumiton Christian would add four more in the second on a fielder’s choice, a Cold Springs error, an RBI triple, and an RBI groundout. Cold Springs got in the run column in the bottom of the third. Hope Speegle hit a leadoff single, then with one out, Dixie Light reached on a Sumiton Christian error. After a strikeout, Peyton Kennedy lined a two-run single to left field to cut it to 5-2. Sumiton Christian added two more runs in the fourth on a two-run double, one in the fifth on a Cold Springs error, and three more in the sixth on an RBI groundout, an RBI single, and a sacrifice fly. Cold Springs couldn’t cut into the deficit after that as they ended up falling to Sumiton Christian 11-2.

Kennedy finished with a hit and two RBIs for Cold Springs (0-3). Speegle added a pair of hits, while Sadie Smith and Cameron Baty each chipped in with a hit of their own.

The Lady Eagles will host Addison Thursday.

West Point 9 – Hayden 8 (Softball)

Both pitchers pitched a scoreless first inning, then Hayden put up the first runs of the game in the bottom of the second on a one-out RBI double and a two-run single as they took a 3-0 lead into the third inning. West Point would counter in the top of the third. Bailey Brock and Macayla Wilkins hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, then Macie Brown reached on a Lady Wildcat error to put runners on first and second with one out. Bethany Minck lined a two-run double to left field, then Brinlee Phillips followed that up with an RBI single to left field to tie the game up at three.

Hayden, though, would break the tie in their half as an RBI single, a two-run home run, and a Lady Warrior error gave them a 7-3 lead. West Point would quickly get the momentum back on their side as they launched a huge rally, this time, with two outs as singles by Brock, Wilkins, and Brown loaded up the bases for Minck. She tied the game up at seven on a huge grand slam over the left field fence, then Phillips followed that up with a home run of her own over the left field fence to give West Point an 8-7 lead. The shift in momentum didn’t stop there, though, as the Lady Wildcats tied the game up at eight on a one-out solo home run over the center field fence.

After a scoreless fifth inning, it would be West Point that ended up breaking the tie in the sixth. Brown hit a leadoff double and later stole third with one out. Lexi Kimbril hit a sacrifice fly to right field to give the Lady Warriors a 9-8 lead. West Point looked for one last stand to finally keep the lead and get the win, but Hayden didn’t make it easy on them. A single and a one-out double put runners on second and third with one out, but Kimbril induced a pop out and a line out to end the game as the Lady Warriors get a huge 9-8 road win over the Lady Wildcats.

Minck had a big day at the plate for West Point (8-2) as she finished with two hits and six RBIs. Phillips added a pair of hits and two RBIs. Kimbril ended up with a pair of hits and the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning. Brock added three hits. Wilkins and Brown each chipped in with a pair of hits of their own, while Kara Jones collected a hit as well.

The Lady Warriors will host Springville next Tuesday.

West Point 13 – Lawrence County 9 (Baseball)

For the first 2 1/2 innings, it was a pitcher’s duel as they kept the game scoreless going into the bottom of the third. West Point got in the run column first as Sylar Philyaw drew a one-out walk and would later score on an RBI double by Brody Freeman. Lawrence County countered in the top of the fourth inning with a six spot as a sacrifice fly, an RBI single, a Warrior error, and a base-clearing double gave them a 6-1 lead. The Red Devils added to their lead in the top of the fifth as an RBI double, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI single saw them stretch their lead to 9-1.

The Warriors answered right back in a big way as they loaded the bases with one out, then an RBI fielder’s choice by Jay Lamar cut it to 9-2. A walk loaded the bases once again, then Colton McCoy got hit by the pitch and Bryson Phillips drew a walk to make it a 9-4 game. Boston Freeman and McCoy later scored on a Lawrence County error, then Andrew Putman hit an RBI single, and Brody Freeman followed that up with an RBI double to make it a one-run game. J.D. Cochran hit a two-run single to left field to bring home Putman and Freeman, and all of a sudden, the Warriors had a 10-9 lead and all of the momentum.

West Point would add to their lead in the sixth inning. McCoy hit a leadoff double, then Phillips drew a walk. Philyaw hit an RBI double to right field, then a sacrifice fly by Putman made it a 12-9 game. Later on, Lane Stewart added an RBI single to right field to stretch the Warrior lead to 13-9. Brody Freeman gave up a two-out single, but quickly struck out the next hitter on three straight pitches to end the game as West Point get a huge 13-9 home win over Lawrence County.

Cochran finished with four hits and two RBIs for West Point (7-7). Putman added three hits and a pair of RBIs. Brody Freeman ended up with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Stewart added three hits and an RBI. Lamar, McCoy, and Philyaw each ended up with a hit and an RBI. Phillips collected an RBI, while Boston Freeman chipped in with a hit of his own.

West Point will travel to take on Lawrence County Thursday in a doubleheader.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.