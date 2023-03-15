Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Sprinkler system to be installed in Lincoln Plaza

By Julia Priest,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnxUa_0lJ5YxTQ00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly five years after a fire took the lives of two people , the city of Wilkes-Barre announced a two-million-dollar contract to install a new sprinkler system.

Mayor George Brown and the City Fire Department made the announcement in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out in the Lincoln Plaza Housing Facility in 2017 . Two people died in the fire.

Lincoln Plaza does not have a sprinkler system, which caused concerns from many residents.

PennDOT: Water Street Bridge should not reopen

One, who was there during the deadly fire, says this small step will go a long way to keep residents safe.

“This is the best thing Wilkes-Barre Housing ever did. I was here for that fire and it was horrendous. Any loss of life from a fire in a place like this; anywhere, is just not acceptable, so I think this is wonderful,” said tenant Chere Mcmillan.

There is no start date for the project as of yet, but it will take a year to 18 months to finish once it gets underway.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilkes-barre, PA newsLocal Wilkes-barre, PA
Police: Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend in Edwardsville apartments
Edwardsville, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Big changes, renovations coming to Dickson City
Dickson City, PA2 days ago
Multiple families displaced after New Philadelphia fire
New Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Rail passenger service from NEPA to NYC gains traction
New York City, NY1 day ago
Electric City Reptile Expo
Scranton, PA2 hours ago
One injured, seven displaced after Berwick fire
Berwick, PA8 hours ago
City of Pittston remembers 2 fallen firefighters 30 years later
Pittston, PA3 days ago
Memorial mass, procession for fallen Pittston firefighters
Pittston, PA3 days ago
Man sentenced for distributing ‘designer drug’
Tobyhanna, PA13 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Commerce talks business development in Pittston
Pittston, PA1 day ago
Three Pennsylvania U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Donate your unwanted clothes after spring cleaning
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Carbondale celebrates 172nd birthday
Carbondale, PA3 days ago
Governor Shapiro plans to increase and support area law enforcement
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Motorcycle, car crash sends 1 to hospital
Stroudsburg, PA2 days ago
Missing teen found dead in Lake Henry
Doylestown, PA12 hours ago
Rockin’ around the ‘roller derby’ rink
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Man accused of threats to blow up Luzerne County hospital with bomb
Hazleton, PA1 day ago
Friends of the Poor reflects on pandemic changes
Dunmore, PA2 days ago
Irish dance students prepare for parade day in Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg, PA1 day ago
Arrest made in Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Man sentenced up to 100 years in prison for rape and burglary in Northampton County
Bethlehem, PA3 days ago
Babysitter accused of breaking 18-month-old’s ribs
Carbondale, PA1 day ago
Man charged with homicide after shooting in Long Pond
Long Pond, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy