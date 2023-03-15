Sprinkler system to be installed in Lincoln Plaza

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly five years after a fire took the lives of two people , the city of Wilkes-Barre announced a two-million-dollar contract to install a new sprinkler system.

Mayor George Brown and the City Fire Department made the announcement in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out in the Lincoln Plaza Housing Facility in 2017 . Two people died in the fire.

Lincoln Plaza does not have a sprinkler system, which caused concerns from many residents.

One, who was there during the deadly fire, says this small step will go a long way to keep residents safe.

“This is the best thing Wilkes-Barre Housing ever did. I was here for that fire and it was horrendous. Any loss of life from a fire in a place like this; anywhere, is just not acceptable, so I think this is wonderful,” said tenant Chere Mcmillan.

There is no start date for the project as of yet, but it will take a year to 18 months to finish once it gets underway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.