Missouri State baseball's offense is still powerful. What to know a month into the season.

Throughout Taeg Gollert's high school career, he didn't get the opportunities that most high school baseball players have. The Canadian baseball player couldn't prove himself to schools in the states as much as he would have liked because COVID-19 restrictions kept him out of the country and away from the eyes of different scouts.

Then Missouri State came calling.

Gollert was still regarded as one of the top prospects in Ontario and the Bears had Canadian connections through Ontario native and Missouri State associate head coach Joey Hawkins. The two stayed in touch and Gollert, who can play both in the field and on the mound, chose to play for the Bears.

It's not a decision that Gollert regrets.

"This is a really high-class program in just terms of treatment, development and all that stuff," Gollert said. "We have the best field to play on and we're just treated really well and we go from there."

Missouri State doesn't regret adding him, either.

Gollert has gone from batting near the end of the Bears' lineup to start his career to batting in the three-hole in one of the best offensive lineups in the country about a month into the regular season. After Tuesday's home game against Southeast Missouri State, he was batting .302 with four home runs and 11 RBI. He's also going to start throwing in spots for the Bears when he's needed.

"He just has really good maturity for a freshman," head coach Keith Guttin said. "He handles the ups and downs of the game. He's always been a good hitter and he's got power."

Gollert's power has contributed to a team that was 10-5 after Tuesday's 11-1 over SEMO and before a Wednesday road trip to Cape Girardeau. The Bears will travel to No. 10 East Carolina this weekend.

At this point last season, the Bears were 9-8. They're currently on a three-game winning streak and are getting better as the year goes along.

Here's where the Bears are at 15 games into the season.

The Bears' offense is still as powerful as it was last season

The Bears are still hitting home runs at a rate that ranks among the best in the country. Entering Tuesday, the Bears averaged 1.86 longballs per game, which placed them at 26th in the nation. Nick Rodriguez and Cody Kelly each hit a home run in the game to bring the average up.

That puts the Bears above the average they were at a year ago when they hit the 13th-most homers in the nation with 110 total — a program record.

"I think it's just the approach that we have," Gollert said. "We're just attacking and getting our best swing off. We're not afraid to swing and miss and we're not afraid to strikeout and I think that leads a lot of time to those big power numbers that we have."

Spencer Nivens, an MLB prospect to watch this season, leads the team with six home runs. Gollert and Rodriguez each have four with Kelly and freshman Zack Stewart each having three. Four others have hit two.

The Bears also have one of the better slugging percentages in the country which means they're hitting home runs and getting on base at a high level. They're ahead of where they finished last season, even though program mainstays Mason Hull, Cam Cratic and Mason Greer have yet to get going at the level we've seen them capable of. Whenever they do, this offense will be even more special than it is now.

Pitching is still a work in progress

Similar questions remain surrounding where the Bears are at with their pitching despite them overhauling the staff they had a year ago. Bullpen consistency is the No. 1 thing Guttin wants to see develop and the five-game week they're in the midst of will push the group.

By design, seven pitchers were used in Tuesday's win over SEMO with only Tyler Tscherter pitching more than 1.1 innings. He struck out seven of his 11 batters in what turned out to be his best appearance of the season.

Trey Ziegenbein and Scott Youngbrandt have been the most-used pitchers out of the bullpen. Ziegenbein has a 4.58 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched during his nine appearances. Youngbrandt has made 10 appearances and has pitched 14.2 innings with a 7.98 ERA. Forrest Barnes and Tscherter have contributed more than others with Miles Halligan and Gage Bradley both making four appearances.

A big addition could come whenever Reed Metz, a Crowder College transfer who began his career at Tennessee out of Logan-Rogersville, gets healthy. He has yet to appear this season while dealing with a muscle strain.

Guttin has liked what he's gotten from Hayden Minton after he decided to transfer back to the program. The weekend rotation starter has 26 strikeouts in 21 innings with a 10-strikeout outing in Sunday's win over SIU Edwardsville.

"He's been really good," Guttin said. "He's been consistent. He and (Brandt) Thompson are giving us good starts week in and week out. (Minton) came back in the fall and was throwing more strikes and his breaking balls were both better. In the way he's carried himself, he's become one of the more confident kids."

The Bears are also still easing in former Alabama pitcher Jake Eddington as he plays his first baseball since undergoing Tommy John surgery with the Crimson Tide. Eddington is considered the top prospect on the team and could go in the first few rounds of the MLB Draft. He's the Bears' No. 1 starter and has yet to throw more than five innings in a game this season.

Eddington is questionable heading into this weekend's series with East Carolina with a minor back issue. If he's good to go, Eddington will start Sunday after being reevaluated on Saturday.

The top newcomers have proven to be exactly what the Bears wanted

There was quite a bit of hype surrounding a handful of the newcomers entering the program over the offseason. So far, they've lived up to it and Guttin couldn't be more pleased with how they are performing.

Rodriguez is a newcomer from Charleston Southern who was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American last season and decided to transfer to play for the Bears. He hit .384 last season and he currently leads the team in hitting at .369 as the Bears' lead-off batter and starting shortstop.

"(He's everything we expected) and more," Guttin said. "For his physical stature, he's got a lot of pop coming off his bat. Then you throw him and Nivens at one-two in our lineup and they're gonna do some damage."

Guttin has also been encouraged by freshman Jake McCutcheon, along with Gollert. The freshman who created the most buzz heading into the season was the former Lebanon Yellowjacket, Zack Stewart, who has been a fixture in the Bears' starting lineup and outfield.

Stewart is third on the team in hitting at .349 in his first 63 at-bats as a collegiate baseball player. He has three home runs and the second-best slugging percentage on the team only behind Nivens.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State baseball's offense is still powerful. What to know a month into the season.