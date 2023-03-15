Open in App
Bill Nighy Reveals Adorable Reason His Oscar Date Was A Toy Rabbit

By Hilary Hanson,

4 days ago

Now that’s love, actually.

Bill Nighy turned heads on the Oscars’ red carpet Sunday night not because of his outfit (though he did look dashing) but because of his companion: a small and curiously stained toy rabbit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebBj5_0lJ5Xoju00 Actor Bill Nighy introduces his Oscar date to the press.

Eagle-eyed social media users noted that the gray bunny appeared to be from the Sylvanian Families , also known as Calico Critters , collection. The Guardian later identified it specifically as a member of the Sylvanian “ Babblebrook Grey Rabbit ” family.

On Monday, Nighy revealed that he was bunny-sitting for his granddaughter, and he took the role very seriously.

“My granddaughter’s schedule intensified and I was charged with rabbit-sitting responsibilities,” he told the Metro . “I wasn’t prepared to leave her unattended in a hotel room. The stakes are too high. Where I go, she goes.”

Bill Nighy was in charge of minding his granddaughter's toy rabbit on the night of the Oscars. He said the "stakes were too high" to leave the bunny in his hotel room.

Nighy was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Living.” The Oscar went to Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” but if there were an Academy Award for tiniest date, it’s clear who would have won.

