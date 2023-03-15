Bill Nighy Reveals Adorable Reason His Oscar Date Was A Toy Rabbit

Now that’s love, actually.

Bill Nighy turned heads on the Oscars’ red carpet Sunday night not because of his outfit (though he did look dashing) but because of his companion: a small and curiously stained toy rabbit.

Eagle-eyed social media users noted that the gray bunny appeared to be from the Sylvanian Families , also known as Calico Critters , collection. The Guardian later identified it specifically as a member of the Sylvanian “ Babblebrook Grey Rabbit ” family.

On Monday, Nighy revealed that he was bunny-sitting for his granddaughter, and he took the role very seriously.

“My granddaughter’s schedule intensified and I was charged with rabbit-sitting responsibilities,” he told the Metro . “I wasn’t prepared to leave her unattended in a hotel room. The stakes are too high. Where I go, she goes.”

Nighy was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Living.” The Oscar went to Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” but if there were an Academy Award for tiniest date, it’s clear who would have won.