Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
Bring Me The Sports

Report: Adam Thielen set to meet with Carolina Panthers

By Joe Nelson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Murw_0lJ5UWyl00

Thielen scored his first NFL touchdown against the Panthers. He blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Days after being released after nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to make a free agent visit to the Carolina Panthers.

That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who says the visit will happen Wednesday and adding an editorial comment by saying "The veteran has plenty left and Carolina will get the first look."

Thielen has made it clear himself that he has more football in him. The 32-year-old's numbers declined since the arrival of superstar Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, but he's also dealt with nagging injuries that have prevented him from playing 100% healthy.

He finished last season with 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowl receiver, earning the honor in 2017 (91 catches for 1,276 yards) and 2018 (113 catches for 1,373 yards).

Carolina has the No. 1 pick in the April 27 NFL Draft and they also reportedly signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a free agent contract.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Bears WR DJ Moore clears up comment about Panthers fans' 'love' for him
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Are the Carolina Panthers Set on Anthony Richardson or C.J. Stroud?
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
NFL Insider Says 1 QB Prospect Is Believed To Be Panthers’ Favorite
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Here's what appears to be happening with Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Falls Unconscious During Live Broadcast
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Georgia LB Nolan Smith: Falcons 'Want to Keep Me Home' in NFL Draft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Longtime Packers starter Dean Lowry signs with Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
New Details Reported About Cowboys' Pursuit Of Odell Beckham Jr.
Dallas, TX2 days ago
What the Vikings' offensive line depth chart looks like now
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson leaving Vikings beat to cover Broncos
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Armed felon taken into custody in Western North Carolina
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Anthony Edwards screams in pain after ankle injury
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy