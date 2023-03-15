Report: Adam Thielen set to meet with Carolina Panthers

Thielen scored his first NFL touchdown against the Panthers. He blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Days after being released after nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to make a free agent visit to the Carolina Panthers.

That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who says the visit will happen Wednesday and adding an editorial comment by saying "The veteran has plenty left and Carolina will get the first look."

Thielen has made it clear himself that he has more football in him. The 32-year-old's numbers declined since the arrival of superstar Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, but he's also dealt with nagging injuries that have prevented him from playing 100% healthy.

He finished last season with 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowl receiver, earning the honor in 2017 (91 catches for 1,276 yards) and 2018 (113 catches for 1,373 yards).

Carolina has the No. 1 pick in the April 27 NFL Draft and they also reportedly signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a free agent contract.