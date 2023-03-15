SBLive Nebraska final Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (March 14)

Bellevue West senior Josiah Dotzler splits the defense on his way to two of his team-high 16 points in Saturday's Class A state championship game.

By Nathan Charles

Upsets were largely absent from the state tournament and leave a final list of rankings with few changes. The biggest winner was Ashland-Greenwood shooting up to the top 20 after a historic defensive performance. Compared with the preseason list, seven of the top 10 are still in the top 10 from three months ago.

1. Bellevue West (29-0, Last Week #1)

Class A State Champions

Now that the Thunderbirds have completed the perfect season, the first in Class A in 11 years, the conversation can begin about just where Bellevue West belongs in history. Were the T-Birds really that dominant or was there generally a lack of top-tier quality among the rest of the state? One thing is for sure, leadership of the program will be under new management. Coach Doug Woodard told the team once they returned from Lincoln that the win over Millard North was his last on the sidelines. Woodard retires with six titles at Bell West, seven overall and a career record of 669-252.

2. Millard North (23-5, Last Week #2)

Class A Runners-Up

Dropping the title game and missing out on three championships in a row is undoubtedly a disappointment, but the Mustangs maximized their potential for the season nonetheless. Before the midpoint of the season, it was clear Bellevue West was head and shoulders above the rest of the state. The top three leading scorers, and the only players to average in double digits, all return next season.

3. Gretna (20-5, Last Week #3)

Class A Semifinals

Other than an 11-point loss to Bellevue West on Jan. 19, Gretna’s four other defeats came by a combined margin of nine points. Twice, Gretna was within a bucket of Millard North. Friday in the semifinals, the Dragons were beaten by a shot in the final 15 seconds. Alex Wilcoxson had three looks at a tying bucket in the final 6.8 seconds but he came up short on the first and missed after two subsequent offensive rebounds. Wilcoxson and five of the top six scorers return next season.

4. Omaha Westside (19-8, Last Week #6)

Class A Semifinals

The Warriors slide back into the top five after reaching the state semifinals for the second time in four seasons. Both times, Westside fell victim to Bellevue West by a significant margin – 18 in 2020 and 33 on Friday. Tate Odvody graduates but Kevin Stubblefield and CJ Mitchell, two others who averaged double digits, return next season. Since Westside last finished below .500, five years ago, eight losses are the most the Warriors have endured.

5. Lincoln East (19-6, Last Week #4)

Class A Quarterfinals

It seemed East had the best chance for state success of any Lincoln team since Southwest played in the 2009 title game. Then came a first-round game against Westside, bad defense and worse ball control. Westside scored 20 or more points in each of the last three quarters and forced East into 17 turnovers. East has been to state three of the past six seasons but hasn’t tasted success since winning the 2001 state championship. Carter Mick is back next year but the next four top scorers will graduate in May.

6. Elkhorn South (17-7, Last Week #5)

Class A Quarterfinals

This winter marked the sixth trip to state for the Storm but the third in a row in which the Storm left without a win. Elkhorn South came in having won seven in a row but fell victim to a slow start. Millard North cashed five threes in the first quarter and led 28-8 after the first eight minutes. Alec Noonan almost single-handedly brought the Storm back over the next three quarters, scoring 37 points, but it wasn’t enough. Elkhorn South started five seniors who accounted for 82% of the scoring.

7. Creighton Prep (19-7, Last Week #7)

Lost in District Final

Prep was going for nine straight tournaments when Southeast ended those hopes on the Junior Jays’ home floor. Getting back to the state spotlight means reworking a starting lineup with a mix of juniors, seniors and a sophomore. Prep scored 56 points per game, gave up 49 and shot the ball at 45%. The Junior Jays were 3-5 against the top five and had top-tier wins over Millard North, Gretna and Westside. They might have been a factor in Lincoln were they not watching from the stands.

8. Lincoln Southeast (16-10, Last Week #9)

Class A Quarterfinals

Southeast moves up one spot in the final ratings despite losing at state due to its performance against Gretna and a win over No. 9 North Star a few weeks beforehand. The Knights used their length to harass the Dragons all night but didn’t have quite enough to get the win. Southeast led by five to start the fourth but fell behind in the final two minutes and was forced to put Gretna on the line where the Dragons converted. The Knights ended a state drought from 2014 but had an inconsistent season overall. Southeast graduates three players 6-foot-7 and taller.

9. Lincoln North Star (17-9, Last Week #8)

Class A Quarterfinals

North Star’s reward for making the fourth state tournament in school history was a first-round matchup with eventual state champion Bellevue West. Any hopes for a shocking upset were ruined by a 17-6 first quarter. Regardless, the Navigators put together a solid season that included wins over Gretna, Prep and Lincoln High. North Star was in the running for the city championship until late in the schedule. Next year they’ll be without Antallah Sandlin’el and fellow senior Brennon Clemmons. Seventeen wins tied the high for the last 10 years.

10. Lincoln High (17-8, Last Week #10)

Lost in District Final

The Links had the makings of a team set on ending a 13-year state tournament drought but went 9-7 after winning the HAC and lost in overtime at Westside in the district final. Other than an odd 23-point setback to Bryan on Feb. 3, Lincoln High didn’t have any bad losses, and against the top 25, the Links went 7-6. Of course, without state, it’s going to feel like a disappointment. Repeating that success will be a challenge for a roster that featured 11 seniors.

11. Lincoln Southwest (15-9, Last Week #11)

Lost in District Final

Southwest was competitive in every game but four, suffering five of its nine losses by a total of 34 points. Additionally, a 4-8 record against the top 10 shows the Silver Hawks were right there on the doorstep of being counted among the greats in 2023. Two dynamic sophomores and a junior make up the core that will return next winter. Southwest gave up 61 points per game and will need to improve on defense to make that next step.

12. Lincoln Northeast (15-9, Last Week #12)

Lost in District Final

The Rockets have had a winning season each of the past three years but will have to try and keep the momentum going without four of the top five scorers and seven seniors overall. Better ball control – Northeast averaged 13 turnovers per game – will be a necessary area of focus.

13. Lincoln Pius X (14-11, Last Week #13)

Lost in District Semifinal

From a quick glance, it looks like Pius had a Jekyll-and-Hyde season, beating the likes of East, Skutt and Southwest while also enduring a four-game losing skid after a six-game winning streak. But the Thunderbolts probably beat the teams they should have and lost most of the games in which they were the underdog.

14. Skutt Catholic (24-3, Last Week #16)

Class B State Champions

The SkyHawks lost their only matchups against Class A teams and suffered a late-season setback to Elkhorn, but Skutt showed its quality over three games in Lincoln. The length and size of the SkyHawks make them a handful for any team in any classification. Add in senior guard JJ Ferrin – 19.3 points per game at state – and Skutt looks like it can compete with any group. Can the SkyHawks find their way back to championship potential after graduating nine seniors?

15. Kearney (17-8, Last Week #14)

Lost in District Final

Ben Johnson scored over 15 points per game as a sophomore and will take the reins of the program next year from senior Jack Dahlgren. The Bearcats were 3-5 against the top 10.

16. Papillion-La Vista South (15-8, Last Week #15)

Lost in District Final

The Titans have had back-to-back seasons with nearly identical results, going 15-8 this winter compared to 16-8 a year ago. Both times, the season ended with a loss in the district final. Sophomores Bryson Bahl and Reece Kircher led the way this time and welcome back three others that appeared in 20 games or more.

17. Ashland-Greenwood (27-2, Last Week #23)

Class C-1 State Champions

The Bluejays are the biggest riser of the week after putting together the most impressive defensive performance ever in the Class C-1 state tournament. Ashland-Greenwood gave up just 72 total points in Lincoln, held Ogallala 50 points below its average and won a championship for the second year in a row. Although the Bluejays weren’t necessarily left for dead following a subdistrict loss to Wahoo, what happened in Lincoln appeared inevitable. AG provided a gentle reminder about defense winning championships.

18. Wahoo (24-2, Last Week #18)

Class C-1 Quarterfinals

The last decade has been a resurgence of the Wahoops era with two state titles and two runners-up. But lately, the Warriors have been stumbling on the big stage. Seven seniors graduate with an 0-2 showing at state and two first-round losses as the No. 1 seed. Leading scorer Marcus Glock is back for next year when Wahoo likely won’t start the year as such a heavy favorite.

19. Platteview (24-5, Last Week #19)

Class B Runners-Up

Regardless of Connor Millikan’s fifth foul with just over three minutes remaining in the Class B title game, things were beginning to trend in the wrong direction. Skutt length bothered his shot all night and limited Nebraska’s No. 2 all-time scorer to just 5 for 21 from the floor. However, any sort of perspective on Millikan’s career as a failure without a championship is lazy and inaccurate. He, almost single-handedly, took Platteview to places it has never been. He did it with talent multiplied by hard work and guided by class. Hopefully, basketball fans in the Cornhusker state were able to appreciate him while he was around.

20. Omaha Central (14-10, Last Week # 20)

Lost in District Semifinal

Central leads the list of other ratings-worthy Class A teams that couldn’t quite hang with the rest of the class but have enough talent to slot in just below other state champs and runners-up. Bellevue West and Millard North are battling it out as the dominant programs of the decade, but those two still have a ways to go to match the run the Eagles started in 2006. But Central itself is quite a bit removed from that era. Fourteen wins this season are the fewest since 2014. Mostly new faces will pick up the mantle next year after the graduation of three starters.

21. Omaha Bryan (13-10, Last Week #21)

Lost in District Semifinal

Bryan blew past three straight losing seasons with 13 wins, had as many wins as it did in each of the past three years combined and had a moment to remember during a 23-point blowout of No. 10 Lincoln High. A sophomore and junior led the way and figure to help the program take another step as they grow into upperclassmen.

22. Omaha North (11-12, Last Week #22)

Lost in District Semifinal

North is the only team on the list with a losing record, but there’s much more to the Vikings than finishing below .500. Ten of the 12 losses came by single digits, and the average margin in those 10 setbacks was just 3.8.

23. Ogallala (28-1, Last Week #17)

Class C-1 Semifinals

There’s no doubt the Indians belong on the list as one of the best in the state. But until teams from the west stop falling flat in Lincoln, it’ll be tough to trust any program west of North Platte to make more noise than one win. Ashland-Greenwood is, obviously, really good at defense. But scoring 50 points below your average forces a reconsideration of Ogallala’s overall quality. Freshman Sawyer Smith, the second-leading scorer on the team, will pick up the mantle of leadership from Jeron Gager next season. Junior Harry Caskey had 20 in the third-place win over Concordia and provides another pillar for 2024.

24. Freeman (29-1, Last Week #25)

Class C-2 State Champions

Freeman, like Ashland-Greenwood on its way to a C-1 title, raised the trophy thanks to defense. The Falcons weren’t quite as dominant, but with exactly 100 points in three games, Freeman set a Class C-2 defensive record for the state tournament.

25. Auburn (19-7, Last Week Not Ranked

Class C-1 Runner-Up

The Bulldogs are proof that experience and a championship mindset are two factors that can’t be overlooked. Making it to a fifth straight state title game set a Class C-1 record and validated Auburn’s ball-control brand of basketball. Regardless of who’s on the roster, it seems the Bulldog coaching staff has found the sweet spot.

Next 5: Amherst (26-2), Omaha Concordia (24-5), Pierce (22-4), Elkhorn (18-8), Central City (24-4).