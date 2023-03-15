Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Wanted man arrested on charges of over 36 ID thefts in Oregon

By Aimee Plante,

4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Police say a man wanted for more than 36 cases of identity theft in Oregon was arrested in Washington on March 9.

31-year-old Justin Ray Jones — whom authorities call a “prolific” suspect — is currently in Clark County’s custody on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. However, police say he will be moved to Multnomah County for identity theft crimes and absconding from parole.

Neighbor ‘tried my best’ when Beaverton toddler OD’d on fentanyl

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Jones used multiple aliases to develop a string of identity thefts in Oregon and across the country. Authorities say he was frequently seen in Portland’s Woodstock, Mt. Scott and Lents neighborhoods.

In February, detectives said they were aware of about three dozen victims , but believed there still could be more.

Jones was convicted on a variety of charges related to identity and mail theft in 2017 and 2018.

