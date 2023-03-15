Police: Fatal traffic collision occurs in Peoria as result of homicide

A fatal traffic collision occurred in Peoria March 13 as result of a homicide, police said.

Peoria Police responded to an automobile accident 9:24 p.m., at the intersection of 75 th Avenue and Golden Lane. The accident involved a vehicle and an adult female victim.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Katrinna Gutierrez from Avondale, Arizona.

Preliminary investigation shows a male and Gutierrez were arguing on the sidewalk. During an altercation, the male assaulted her, and Gutierrez was left in the roadway, police said. The male fled the area.

Later, a vehicle traveling southbound on 75 th Avenue struck Gutierrez. She sustained signicant injuries on scene. Police said lifesaving measures were performed on the victim but were unsuccessful, and she died on scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene throughout the investigation. There is no indication the driver of the vehicle was impaired and speed is not believed to be a factor, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation, but was open for normal traffic at about 5:10 a.m.

Detectives are still working on collecting more information about what led up to this incident. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident between Gutierrez and the male, and there is no danger to the community, police said. The male subject left the scene, and is still outstanding.

This is an active investigation and Peoria detectives are working to locate the man. No arrests have been made. If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).