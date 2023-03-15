NWA Power results: Kerry Morton vs. Mecha Wolf

Bobby Fulton also issued an open challenge.

NWA Power opened with Joe Galli interviewing Chris Adonis, asking how his preparations are going for his World title match against Tyrus at NWA 312. Tyrus then made his way onto screen after Adonis said that the Master Lock would take the title from him. Tyrus talked about how he was the bogeyman underneath the bed of all the Internet fans, and claimed Adonis couldn’t lock the Master Lock on someone as big as him.

Kenzie Paige defeated Ashley D’Amboise

This was a short match, but one that was decent given the time it had. Paige looked good as usual, and D’Amboise was able to show a little bit of her ability before the finish.

A promo package before the match with Paige dismissing D’Amboise as a threat. D’Amboise talked about being a great French Canadian and that Paige was a dirty American, so it’s hard to know who the babyface is here. Paige called D’Amboise incompetent in French, which was a nice touch. This showed the personalities of both wrestlers.

The babyface/heel confusion continued as D’Amboise and Paige both pulled each other’s hair in the opening moments and after an exchange, they crashed to the mat while pulling each other’s hair again. D’Amboise hit a nice neckbreaker for a two-count. Paige drew D’Amboise in and necked her on the middle rope and then hit a cutter after an exchange for the pin.

- Trevor Murdoch talked about how the NWA decided to put him through a test with the big man he faced recently (Beast Mode) that he coined “Van Hammer Jr.” and that he was coming back to NWA Power Live to have a talk with the big man. Beast Mode is a far worse name than Van Hammer Jr.

Mike Knox defeated Stacee Alexander

Knox looked good in this one. Maybe he missed his calling as a babyface. I can’t believe I wrote that in 2023, but here we are.

Knox was over in this match, getting a lot of reaction being in his hometown, but also getting cheered due to how he took out Matt Cardona. Alexander was wearing a CYN shirt and after being beat around the ring by Knox for a few minutes, he raked Knox's eyes and got a bit of heat before Knox hit the Knoxout for the win.

- May Valentine was with Bobby Fulton and they discussed The Fixers mocking him and stealing the NWA U.S. Tag Team titles. Fulton then offered an open challenge to either Fixer, saying he was an old man but he was going after them for disrespecting both he and the titles. Valentine suggested that his health struggles might prevent him from doing that. Fulton said that it may be true and that his voice is evidence of the throat cancer he had, but he was going to stand up and do the right thing. I sincerely hope he isn’t going to wrestle, but man, this was a good babyface promo.

- Valentine asked about Rolando Freeman’s relationship with Aron Stevens, and Freeman said that Stevens betrayed him like he did Valentine. Freeman blamed Stevens for getting in his head and causing him to go out to fight Tyrus for the title where he failed immediately. Freeman said he was coming for Stevens and was going to get some revenge for Valentine, too.

NWA TV Champion Thom Latimer defeated Rhett Titus to retain the title

This was a solid match that only went around four minutes, limited by the 6:05 time limit of all TV title matches on Power. But, it was good given the time it had.

Latimer and Titus exchanged a lot of technical wrestling throughout. Latimer doesn’t show that side of his work very often, but he did a good job here. Titus, of course, is quite experienced in that style, being a part of The Foundation in ROH. Titus went up and over in the corner and Latimer hit a spear out of the corner for a two-count. Latimer immediately went for the crossface, but Titus blocked, so Latimer went back to the knee that he worked on early on and transitioned into an STF for the submission.

- Thrillbilly Silas was backstage with Valentine and disheartened because he didn’t get the NWA National title. He then called out Brady Pierce, saying he was going to climb back to the top. Pollo Del Mar emphasized that it was not personal, but Silas was going to take Pierce out to get to the top.

Kerry Morton defeated Mecha Wolf

This was easily the best match on the show with these two having a nice basic match.

Wolf used a series of submission attempts after hitting an armdrag off the top rope and Morton almost went out in a Koji clutch shortly after. Wolf went for a double jump moonsault off the middle rope, but Morton dodged and hit some punches in the corner. Wolf hit a tornado DDT for a two count.

Wolf went for a power bomb, but Morton countered and almost got a three count. After this, Bestia 666 made his way down to ringside, but because he didn’t have a manager’s license, the referee tried to get rid of him. Bestia passed a Tag Team title belt to Wolf, but the referee caught him and he turned around into a jumping knee from Morton and a GTR for the pinfall.

Final Thoughts:

This was a pretty good episode by NWA standards with simple storyline progression and some decent wrestling. The only problem was that it wasn’t must see and in today’s wrestling landscape, that begs the question: ultimately, who is this show for and can it grow their audience?