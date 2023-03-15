Lorde, 26, and boyfriend Justin Warren, 42, in a rare public outing in Sydney

They have been quietly dating since 2016.

And Lorde, 26, stepped out for lunch with her music executive boyfriend Justin Warren, 42, in Sydney on Tuesday in a rare public outing for the low-key couple.

The pair was seen dining at a restaurant in Surry Hills just hours before her concert.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, kept things casual in a white shirt, grey tank top and black pants.

The New Zealand singer went makeup free and swept her blonde hair back into a scruffy bun secured with a green cap.

Justin also kept things casual in a pair of jeans, a blue shirt left unbuttoned, and a white T-shirt.

Lorde looked cheerful ahead of her sold-out gig as she reached over to touch her boyfriend's arm.

She is on the road for her Solar Power tour and is scheduled to perform in Perth over the weekend.

In October 2021, Lorde sparked rumours she was engaged to Justin as she attended a red carpet event with a diamond ring on her ring finger.

The Royals hit-maker showed off a stunning diamond sparkler at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

Lorde and Justin were first photographed frolicking on the beach together in 2016, but at the time Justin dismissed rumors they were dating.

He told the New Zealand Herald: 'Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends. Any rumors of us being "a pair" are ridiculous.'

But in the years since, they have toured the world together and Justin has even been spotted near the songstress' $2.8million villa.

Lorde, who is known for her friendship with Taylor Swift, split from her former boyfriend James Lowe at the end of 2015.

She told Stellar magazine in June 2017 the break-up took her to some 'crazy places' and she resorted to 'self-medicating' to cope with her emotions.

In 2018, the songwriter was forced to deny rumours she was dating Lena Dunham's ex Jack Antonoff, after the pair was seen hugging.