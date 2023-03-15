Open in App
Cardinals Re-Sign Will Hernandez

By Donnie Druin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496hEK_0lJ5MRi600

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back starting right guard Will Hernandez.

Though free agency got off to a slow start for the Arizona Cardinals, things are beginning to heat up.

Heading into Tuesday evening, the Cardinals brought back the likes of OT Kelvin Beachum, RB Corey Clement and K Matt Prater. They also signed former Philadelphia Eagles LB Kyzir White.

You can add another player to the list in OG Will Hernandez according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Tom Pelissero says it's a two-year, $9 million deal for Hernandez to return to the desert.

Hernandez (who will be 28-years-old by the start of next season) first entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UTEP after being drafted by the New York Giants.

He spent 2018-21 with the Giants, playing the first three years of his career at left guard before switching over to the right side in 2021. He started at right guard for 13 games with the Cardinals after signing with them ahead of the 2022 season. He was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury but was later reactivated in December.

In total, Hernandez has tallied 69 starts in 75 total games played.

He was one of four prior starting offensive linemen to hit free agency from Arizona last season, joining Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh and Kelvin Beachum.

Now, Beachum and Hernandez join LT D.J. Humphries as returning starters. Hudson is expected to retire while Pugh's future is up in the air.

The Cardinals lost DE Zach Allen to the Denver Broncos.

