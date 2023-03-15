Cardinals Re-Sign Will Hernandez

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back starting right guard Will Hernandez.

Though free agency got off to a slow start for the Arizona Cardinals, things are beginning to heat up.

Heading into Tuesday evening, the Cardinals brought back the likes of OT Kelvin Beachum, RB Corey Clement and K Matt Prater. They also signed former Philadelphia Eagles LB Kyzir White.

You can add another player to the list in OG Will Hernandez according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Tom Pelissero says it's a two-year, $9 million deal for Hernandez to return to the desert.

Hernandez (who will be 28-years-old by the start of next season) first entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UTEP after being drafted by the New York Giants.

He spent 2018-21 with the Giants, playing the first three years of his career at left guard before switching over to the right side in 2021. He started at right guard for 13 games with the Cardinals after signing with them ahead of the 2022 season. He was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury but was later reactivated in December.

In total, Hernandez has tallied 69 starts in 75 total games played.

He was one of four prior starting offensive linemen to hit free agency from Arizona last season, joining Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh and Kelvin Beachum.

Now, Beachum and Hernandez join LT D.J. Humphries as returning starters. Hudson is expected to retire while Pugh's future is up in the air.

The Cardinals lost DE Zach Allen to the Denver Broncos.

Click Here to Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Click Here to Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Kyzir White Reportedly Signing With Cardinals

Cardinals Graded B- for Kelvin Beachum Deal

PFF Grades Zach Allen Signing With Broncos

Cardinals Silent as NFC West Rivals Improve

Former Cardinals DL Zach Allen Signs With Broncos

Kelvin Beachum Re-Signs With Cardinals

Former Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Signs With Steelers

A New Era of Arizona Cardinals Football Begins