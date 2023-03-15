WATCH: Troy Taylor describes getting Stanford job as 'Beyond a Dream'

The new Stanford head coach is loving is new gig

While many people were skeptical as to who could be the best person to replace the program's all-time winningest coach in David Shaw , it turns out that Troy Taylor who ironically played quarterback at Cal, is just the one to do so.

The former Sacramento State head coach and Utah offensive coordinator is now leading the program, as Stanford looks to reassert itself as one of the premier programs on the field like they were before the backend of Shaw's tenure. Taylor didn't inherit the easiest of situations being that the team lost over a dozen players to the transfer portal, and another handful to the NFL Draft leaving him with one of the least experienced teams in the country .

Not to mention, by the time Taylor was hired early signing day was just days after so he didn't even have enough time to assemble his staff fully or dive into recruiting which was winding down. His staff also saw some attrition, as Klayton Adams bolted for an NFL gig, but even with all of these challenges Taylor raved about the opportunity with us here at All Cardinal and most recently with Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth.

Taylor went as far to say that getting the Stanford job has been "Beyond a Dream" and was a job that he "coveted".

Taylor and the Cardinal recently kicked off spring ball this past Saturday, as he looks to begin what will be a very intense quarterback battle among many other position duels.