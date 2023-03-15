Open in App
Chipotle unveils chicken al pastor on menus worldwide

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

Chipotle customers can now customize their tacos, burritos, salads and quesadillas with a new protein option.

The Newport Beach-based company announced Tuesday that it’s adding chicken al pastor to its menus worldwide for a limited time. The debut of chicken al pastor marks the first time Chipotle launched a new menu innovation globally, a news release said.

Chipotle calls Chicken al pastor “a new, craveable protein at Chipotle featuring the savory, satisfying flavor of adobo, Morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime.” (Chipotle)

The company didn’t announce how long chicken al pastor would be available.

“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavor.”

Chipotle to open spinoff restaurant in Santa Monica

Chipotle also announced that customers who order the chicken al pastor through the Chipotle app or website from March 16 to 26 wouldn’t be charged any delivery fees.

The company also made headlines after adding the viral TikTok quesadilla order to its menus.

