This is California’s most Googled tourist attraction
By Iman Palm,
4 days ago
Whether you want to see the Hollywood Sign, the Golden Gate Bridge, Yosemite National Park, or walk along the famous Santa Monica Pier, California is filled with major tourist attractions that draw visitors from around the world.
However, as people begin to plan their spring and summer vacations, there is one California destination that stands out in web search results, according to a study published by Family Destinations Guide.
The travel and attractions website released data showing that Disneyland Resort was the state’s most-Googled tourist attraction.
Researchers analyzed Google search data specific to over 100 tourist attractions across the U.S. to determine the list. The list shows what tourist attraction residents in each state searched for the most.
