WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb High School’s Carric Joachim is heading to Marian University to continue his academic and athletic career as the seniors signed to play soccer for the Knights on Tuesday.

As a senior Joachim scored 24 goals with 6 assists. He tallied 60 goals and 16 assists over his prep career with the Barons.

