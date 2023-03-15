After a long wait between seasons, Ted Lasso is finally back with some brand new episodes.

Season three will debut on March 15 as AFC Richmond return to the Premier League where a familiar face awaits them after jumping ship at the end of last season.

This third season is expected to be the last with a three-season story arc always envisaged by the show's creators.

That makes every new episode of Ted Lasso that much more significant as the countdown to a likely finale begins.

How many episodes in Ted Lasso season 3?

On that note, season three of Ted Lasso will feature 12 episodes in total.

Season one of the show was restricted to 10 episodes before being expanded to 12 for season two.

Episodes have historically varied in length and ranged between 29-49 minutes.

When are Ted Lasso episodes being released?

New episodes of Ted Lasso will be released weekly starting March 15 and ending May 31.

Find the full breakdown of season three episode release dates and details below.

Season 3, Episode 1

Title: Smells Like Ted Spirit

Smells Like Ted Spirit

TBC Release date: March 15, 2023

Season 3, Episode 2

Title: Chelsea

Chelsea

TBC Release date: March 22, 2023

Season 3, Episode 3

Title: 36986

36986

TBC Release date: March 29, 2023

Season 3, Episode 4

Title: Big Week

Big Week

TBC Release date: April 5, 2023

Season 3, Episode 5

Title: Signs

Signs

TBC Release date: April 12, 2023

Season 3, Episode 6

Title: Every Disadvantage Has Its Advantage

Every Disadvantage Has Its Advantage

TBC Release date: April 19, 2023

Season 3, Episode 7

Title: Ola's

Ola's

TBC Release date: April 26, 2023

Season 3, Episode 8

Title: We'll Never Have Paris

We'll Never Have Paris

TBC Release date: May 3, 2023

Season 3, Episode 9

Title: The Omission Attrition

The Omission Attrition

TBC Release date: May 10, 2023

Season 3, Episode 10

Title: TBC

Length: TBC

TBC Release date: May 17, 2023

Season 3, Episode 11

Title: TBC

Length: TBC

TBC Release date: May 24, 2023

Season 3, Episode 12

Title: TBC

Length: TBC

TBC Release date: May 31, 2023

How to watch Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ around the world.

The streaming service was launched in late 2019 with Ted Lasso one of its biggest hits.

It was Apple TV+ that commissioned season one of the show – some six years after NBC Sports' viral Premier League advertisement first introduced Lasso .

Apple TV+ is available to watch on most Smart TVs, laptops, mobiles and tablets. It can also be accessed via PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV.