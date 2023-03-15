CBS Finale Dates: FBI, True Lies, NCIS: Los Angeles, More

CBS has announced its lineup of season finale air dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas, and unscripted series of the 2022-2023 broadcast season. Throughout May, NCIS: Hawai'i and S.W.A.T. will wrap up with two-part season finales airing across two nights, while new series True Lies will conclude its first season with a two-part episode on May 17th. Also announced is the premiere date for the Entertainment Tonight special A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, to air after the two-part series finale ; the first season finales of So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, and East New York; and finale dates for returning fan-favorites CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer , Blue Bloods , Ghosts , The Neighborhood Bob Hearts Abishola , and Young Sheldon.



The broadcast season culminates with the 100th episode and fifth season finale of FBI , followed by the FBI: International second season finale and FBI: Most Wanted fourth season finale on May 23rd, and the three-hour Survivor 44 finale on May 24th.

CBS Season Finale Dates 2023 Schedule

Thursday, May 11

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 2 Finale)

Friday, May 12

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Part One of the Season 6 Finale)

Sunday, May 14

9:00 p.m.: East New York (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (First Part of the Series Finale)

Monday, May 15

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (First Part of the Season 2 Finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9:00 p.m.: True Lies (Two-Part Season 1 Finale)

Thursday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (One-Hour Season 6 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Finale)

Friday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Second Part of the Season 6 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 13 Finale)

Sunday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 3 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Second Part of the Series Finale)

10:00 p.m.: A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles ( Entertainment Tonight special)

Monday, May 22

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 5 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ? Abishola (Season 4 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 20 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Second Part of the Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: FBI (100th Episode and Season 5 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 2 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4 Finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three-hour 44th Edition Finale)

