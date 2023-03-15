Open in App
Oregon State
“You still got to show who you are on that big stage” - Kevin Durant shares why Bronny James should go to college

By Orel Dizon,

4 days ago

Kevin Durant believes Bronny James will be better off he plays in college instead of seeking alternative routes, such as Overtime Elite, G League Ignite, or overseas

Bronny James & Kevin Durant

Bronny James lives under a microscope, primarily thanks to his father, LeBron James. Many folks around the NBA anticipate his decision once he officially finishes high school. For Kevin Durant , the 18-year-old is better off going to college instead of seeking other alternatives before going pro.

" There's still some amazing talent in college right now," KD said about Bronny. "With so many different routes, the OTEs, going overseas, going to Australia, all that stuff is cool. But still going to college, I feel like that's a great route because it's still on the big stage. You still got to show who you are on that big stage. And the tournament is still a huge thing... I would love to see Bronny in college instead of going the other route ."

Why Bronny will benefit from collegiate basketball

There have been plenty of developments in the basketball world that Bronny James can consider other options instead of playing in college. He can take his talent to Overtime Elite, like the Thompson twins (Amen and Ausar), to G League Ignite, like Scoot Henderson, or overseas, like LaMelo Ball.

However, Durant, who once was named the NCAA 's consensus national college player of the year, believes college is still the best way to go. He reasoned that the NCAA tournament is an excellent gauge for would-be NBA players.

Take the case of Henderson and Brandon Miller, for instance.

While Henderson has been solid for the G League Ignite team, his hold on the No. 2 spot in many 2023 NBA draft boards has become shaky. That's because Miller has been superb for the University of Alabama this season, helping the Crimson Tide earn the top seed in the tournament for the first time in school history.

If the 6-foot-9 all-around player continues his strong showing in March Madness, it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up getting chosen right after Victor Wembanyama in late June.

So, maybe Durant has a good point. After all, the Phoenix Suns superstar also saw his draft stock rise when he played for the University of Texas at Austin.

Going to USC?

Interestingly, KD also suggested a college for Bronny James.

" That's what my guess was, too," the two-time champ said when his podcast co-host mentioned the University of South California as Bronny's choice. "Was it USC, Oregon, and Duke? It's going to obviously be easy for Bron to catch the games if he at USC ."

LeBron 's eldest son has yet to commit to a program. And he might have several choices, considering that he has reportedly received offers from at least six schools, including USC.

As Durant noted, playing for the Trojans would allow the family to continue watching Bronny on the court since the Los Angeles Lakers home arena is just a dozen minutes away from USC. If that's the case, the Jameses' tradition of being courtside to support Bronny wouldn't be too much of a hassle for the doting father.

