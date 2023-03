LIMA — Coffe Amor is making some changes in Lima. They are moving their shop on Eastown Road two doors down to the space vacated by Shirley’s Popcorn.

To utilize the larger space, Coffe Amor will be closing their drive-thru at UNOH on Wednesday and putting more resources into the Eastown shop. Opening day and updates of the Eastown shop will be forthcoming.

