Burien, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Over $8,000 raised at rockin’ fundraiser for Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter

By Scott Schaefer,

4 days ago
A rockin’ fundraiser hosted by John White and Shelli Park at their historic Seahurst mansion Forest Ledge was held Saturday night, Mar. 11, 2023, and a total of $8,185 was raised for Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter.

As we transition out of the cold winter months, around 50 or so warm-hearted people gathered to hear the amazing Led Zeppelin tribute band the “Urban Achievers,” along with excellent musicians RL Heyer, David Templeton and others. This fundraiser also included food, drinks, socializing and an update from BAT Theatre.

But the biggest focus of the night was fundraising from generous, warm people and businesses to the Burien Severe Weather Shelter, which operates out of Highline United Methodist Church. Donors gave cash, wrote checks and even brought clothing.

“We also took in enough clothes and blankets to fill a minivan!” said Highline UMC Pastor Jenny Partch.

Below is a video of the Urban Achievers rockin’ out with their cover of Led Zep’s “The Ocean”:

Open your smartphone camera and focus on the QR code, then click on the PayPal link to donate directly online.
