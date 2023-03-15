Open in App
Camden, NJ
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

NJ nonprofit awarded $1M to help close racial gap in maternal health

By Racquel Williams,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhJBm_0lJ5Gzsm00

NEW JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — The Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative secured a new round of federal funding to help address and eliminate racial disparities in maternal health among Black and Latina women.

The cooperative will funnel more than $1 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to its Camden Healthy Start program . The initiative works to improve the health of pregnant individuals – specifically, African American and Black – and reduce the high infant mortality rate for babies and families in the city.

“We know that infants – black infants – in the city of Camden and across the state of New Jersey have three times higher rates of poor outcomes, low birth weight, prematurity, and sometimes fatal complications at the time of birth,” said Helen Hannigan with Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative.

She also said that twice as many babies in Camden die before their first birthday, and three times as many pregnant women in Camden don’t receive prenatal care.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden), says he’s pleased to see federal dollars invested in closing the racial gaps in maternal health.

“One child being saved is so important,” he said. “And that's why this grant is just incredibly touching to those who are about to have what should be the happiest time of their life: welcoming a child into this world.”

“And this is what that grant will look to restore… is those who have not been able to access the system for a healthy child being born,” Norcross added.“This is what perinatal cooperative does best.”

Hannigan says Camden Healthy Start will continue to work at the hospital level and with providers to bring to light the impact of racial disparities and how it affects health outcomes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Camden, NJ newsLocal Camden, NJ
Empowering girls of color to disrupt intergenerational poverty
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Chesilhurst
Camden, NJ2 days ago
New project auditing, repairing street lights in Camden
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A hidden danger. Why are more residents being attacked in N.J. nursing homes?
South Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Ocean City Resident Joins Doctors at Deborah Heart and Lung Center
Ocean City, NJ1 day ago
Sen. Casey, US energy secretary visit Frankford High clean energy program
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Community groups formally oppose Philadelphia School District lawsuit over who gets to say buildings are safe
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
KYW Medical Report: Genetic testing important for women at high risk of ovarian cancer
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Atlantic City, NJ Looking To Increase School Budget by $ 50 Million
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
City of Trenton Announces Summer Job Opportunities
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Meet the Paoli Hospital emergency room technician beating the odds
Paoli, PA3 days ago
Atlantic City’s Yolanda Melville Starts New Job with NJ Attorney General’s Office
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Match Day: UPenn student makes history as a Black woman neurosurgeon
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Medical Report: Why it’s important to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philabundance to distribute free meals for Ramadan
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Advocates pushing for more access to maternal, infant health care in Pa.
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
New Jersey auto technician helps U.S. veteran who fell on hard times
Pennington, NJ2 days ago
Philadelphia Furniture Bank Helps Clients Turn Houses into Homes
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Medical Report: The psychology behind COVID-19 denial
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Local boy asks school board for help after family claims incessant bullying has gone unaddressed
Cherry Hill, NJ3 days ago
Atlantic City councilman charged in voter, unemployment fraud
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Trenton hiring over 250 summer positions
Trenton, NJ2 days ago
2 more top School District of Philadelphia staffers resign
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Medical Report: Fibromyalgia may be a result of how the brain perceives pain, study suggests
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
AC Expressway expected to begin transition to cashless toll collection late this year
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Book About America’s First Black Millionaires Inspired by Darby Bus Line Operator
Darby, PA1 day ago
Former professor awarded $1 million in case against Penn for denied tenure application re-review
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy