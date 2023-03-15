Open in App
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: What Should the USA Do About Ethnic-Cleaning In Freedonia?

By Scott,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNyNm_0lJ5Gx7K00

In early 1993, a few jokers asked some members of Congress “What should the US do about ethnic cleansing in the Republic of Freedonia?” At the time, world attention was focused on heinous war crimes as civil conflict tore apart former Yugoslavia. When asked about Freedonia, most of those asked made up fine-sounding, well-worded responses such as “we’re following the situation very closely” or “the...

Source

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Federal prosecutors warn court of potential deluge of January 6 charges – report
Washington, DC2 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
California Gov. Newsom plans to turn San Quentin State Prison, longtime home to death row, into rehabilitation facility
San Quentin, CA2 days ago
'2nd Amendment Sanctuary' bill to evade federal gun laws passes Kentucky legislature, heads to governor
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Heavy rain and landslides in California left part of a backyard swimming pool hanging off the edge of a cliff
San Clemente, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy