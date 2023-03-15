L.A. Nursing Home Operators Charged in 14 COVID Deaths

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The operators of a fancy nursing home for dementia patients were charged Tuesday with felony elder abuse in the deaths of a nurse and 13 patients who succumbed to COVID after the facility allegedly put money above safety and let in an infected patient. The Los Angeles Times reports that prosecutors say Silverado Beverly Place was supposed to be closed to outside visitors or transfers from high-risk locations—and then did not test or quarantine the newcomer. At least 45 workers and 60 patients were infected in the outbreak in March 2020.

