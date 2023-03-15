Open in App
Nampa police arrest fugitive man, deploy gas to arrest woman during 5-hour standoff

By Mia Maldonado,

4 days ago

Nampa police say they arrested two people during a five-hour standoff.

According to a news release:

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nampa police located 35-year-old federal fugitive Adam A. Gomez in a trailer on the 3300 block of East Sherman Avenue.

Gomez, of Nyssa, Oregon, had a federal “no bond” warrant related to weapons charge. Nampa police said he left the rear of the trailer in an attempt to flee but was taken into custody without further incident.

Tessa R. Grove, 34, retreated into the trailer and refused to surrender. Grove fired multiple rounds while inside and burrowed into the ceiling of an adjacent house on the same property.

Authorities said they negotiated with Grove for nearly five hours before deploying gas into the residence and taking her into custody.

Gomez was later held at the Ada County Jail on a federal fugitive hold. Grove was in custody at the Canyon County Jail on four outstanding warrants, with other charges pending.

“This incident could have ended very differently,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the release. “Two wanted felons barricaded themselves in a Nampa home, and one shot at the police. The resources required to keep the community and first responders safe were significant.”

Huff thanked the Police Department’s partners involved in the incident, including the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Probation Services, Canyon County Paramedics and the Nampa Fire Department.

