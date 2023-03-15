Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Sports Illustrated

Coppin State Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Juan Dixon, per Report

By Wilton Jackson,

4 days ago

The former Maryland star is reportedly out as head coach of the Eagles.

Coppin State has parted ways with head coach Juan Dixon, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman .

Dixon, a former NBA player and All-America player at Maryland , led the Eagles program to a 51-131 mark in six seasons including a 9-23 record in the 2022-23 season. The former Terrapins star took over the program ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Dixon accumulated his highest number of wins in the 2019-20 season, when Coppin State won 11 games. However, the Eagles had their most success under Dixon during the 2020-21 campaign—despite fewer wins—when the program tied for the MEAC North division title during a shortened season.

The Eagles carried the momentum from that campaign into the ’21-22 season, when they finished 9-23 and lost to Norfolk State in the MEAC title game. In December, while leading the Eagles program, Dixon came under fire for how he handled a situation involving a former player filing a lawsuit against one of Dixon’s former staff members, claiming that the assistant manipulated him into sending nude photos and sexually suggestive text messages and extorting him in the process.

The Eagles have not had a winning season since the 2010-11 campaign.

