Tour the farm that feeds Single Thread

RIO NIDO

Chili cook-off entries and tasters wanted

Rio Nido Roadhouse is looking for great bowls of meat, beans or both for its annual Chili Cook Off on Saturday, March 25. Those who want to enter their chili are asked to make at least 1 gallon for taste-testing and to come up with a creative name for their recipe. Cooks check in from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. and the family-friendly public tasting runs from 2-5 p.m. Free to enter, and tickets for the tasting are $20 and include a tasting cup and spoon, live entertainment and a meal ticket for Rio Nido Roadhouse chili and cornbread. More information and entry form at rionidoroadhouse.com. 14540 Canyon 2 Road.

HEALDSBURG

Pasta class with new chef in town

Be one of the first to meet one of Healdsburg’s newest chefs, Matt Cargo, when he holds a pasta-making class at The Drink from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23. The class is the first in a kitchen series hosted by Rootdown Wine and will feature Cargo, who previously worked at Gjelina in Los Angeles. For this hands on-class, attendees should bring a rolling pin and an apron. $45 tickets include two glasses of wine and can be purchased at rootdownwine.com/events. 53 Front St.

HEALDSBURG

Tour Single Thread farm

Single Thread has earned nonstop accolades, including three Michelin stars, for its farm-to-plate dining. Now you can see the farm that supplies the restaurant. Single Thread invites guests to a field walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23, where they can explore the farm in Dry Creek Valley, a few miles west of the celebrated restaurant. Attendees will be guided around the 24-acre farm by the director of farm programming and see the greenhouses and fields. The tour includes tea and light snacks provided by Single Thread chefs. $50 tickets are available at exploretock.com/singlethreadfarms. 2836 Dry Creek Road.

SANTA ROSA

Dinner for Scandinavian culture, cuisine

For those who want to do a little culinary tourism in Sonoma County, the lutefisk and meatball dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sons of Norway Hall is an easy way to do it. The event features two classics of Norwegian and Scandinavian cuisine, including lutefisk, a salted white fish that’s cured in lye and rehydrated before cooking. The menu also includes meatballs in brown gravy, side dishes and almond cake and coffee for dessert. Tickets are available at freyalodge.org and cost $35 ($30 for members) and $13 for children ages 6-14. 617 W. Ninth St.

SONOMA

Farm-to-table breakfast marks Grange revival

The Sonoma Valley Grange is officially back in its hall in Boyes Hot Springs and so are its popular pancake breakfasts. True to the Grange’s roots in local agriculture and food production, the menu for this breakfast, which will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, is far from ordinary. Expect homemade pancakes from chef Sean Paxton made with flour from Mike the Bejkr, seasonal vegetable frittata and homemade corned pork and cabbage sausage. The breakfast is $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the event. 18627 Sonoma Highway.