Athlon Sports

Washington Commanders Reportedly Tried To Lure 1 Quarterback Out Of Retirement

By Mitchell Forde,

4 days ago

Three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks have made headlines in recent weeks due to rumors that they could either retire or un-retire.

Everyone around the NFL awaits word from Aaron Rodgers about his future, while speculation has swirled that Tom Brady could end his retirement for the second offseason in a row and a recent report even emerged that Phillip Rivers tried last season to get back into the NFL.

Yet it wasn't any of those players who the Washington Commanders reportedly attempted to sign recently. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Commanders tried to lure Chad Henne out of retirement. Henne seems to have turned them down.

Adam Schefter of ESPN initially tweeted that one team checked in with Henne, who announced his decision to retire last month after spending the past four seasons backing up Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly thereafter, Jhabvala tweeted that team was Washington.

The 37-year-old Henne has started just one game across the past seven seasons. However, he has shown an ability to deliver when called upon in a pinch, twice filling in for an injured Patrick Mahomes during the divisional round of the playoffs. In 2020, Henne replaced Mahomes against the Cleveland Browns, and this year he stepped in for a possession against the Jacksonville Jaguars while Mahomes was being treated for a sprained ankle. Henne completed a combined 11 of 15 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown across the two games, both Chiefs wins.

Henne could also serve as a veteran role model to help groom Sam Howell. Commanders coach Ron Rivera recently indicated that Howell, a fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina in 2022, will enter the offseason as their starter at quarterback. The team then released Carson Wentz and allowed Taylor Heinicke to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

However, it doesn't seem Henne was drawn to the opportunity to back up Howell. It's hard to blame him. Hopefully the 13-year veteran enjoys his retirement.

