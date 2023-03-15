Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio teachers’ pension fund holds shares in failed bank

By Daniel Griffin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210doH_0lJ5Epz600

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Financial documents show Ohio’s State Teachers Retirement System is among the investors in a California bank that collapsed on Friday.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank forced the federal government to take extraordinary steps to assure depositors that they would be able to access all of their money.

Transportation issues hitting Southwestern City Schools

According to disclosures obtained by NBC 4, as of December, STRS owned 171,000 shares of SVB with a value of more than $39 million.

STRS has been under fire for months for what retirees said is a lack of investment transparency, as well as paying out $10 million in bonuses even as the retirement fund itself lost billions .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After other risky investments, Ohio pension system won’t say what it lost on failed bank
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus construction company owner named Ohio’s Small Business Person of the Year
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio school district switching to four-day school week: ‘We’re burnt out’
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Private schools in Ohio getting public funding – without public accounting of how money is spent
Bowling Green, OH3 days ago
Eight ‘knock off’ charities closed by Ohio AG Yost
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
ODOT announces record $2.5 billion for more than 1,000 projects in 2023
Brecksville, OH3 days ago
Honda restructures manufacturing operations for EV hub
Marysville, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy