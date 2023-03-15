Open in App
Newark, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Newark Hospital Receives 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades

By TAPinto Newark Staff Report,

4 days ago

Saint Michael’s Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.

This distinction places Saint Michael’s among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. This is the fifth consecutive year that Saint Michael’s has achieved this prestigious recognition.

Saint Michael’s is the only hospital in Newark and in Essex County to receive the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award. Saint Michael’s has also been awarded an A for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group six times since 2018.

“Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of Data Science for Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Saint Michael’s as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a top priority.”

If all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided.

“We take great pride in being named among the top 5% of all hospitals in the United States for patient safety,” said Saint Michael’s CEO Alan Sickles, MD. “We have made patient safety our top priority at Saint Michael’s and our entire staff deserves credit for their dedication to delivering safe, high-quality care every day.”

Prime Healthcare’s other two hospitals in New Jersey, Saint Clare’s in Denville and St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic, also received the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award. Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health systems, had more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients than any other health system for the last eight years, according to Healthgrades.

During the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital. Healthgrades’ analysis also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

61.4%% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*
52.7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*
66.1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*
67.3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMh2l_0lJ5Dsb400

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newark, NJ newsLocal Newark, NJ
East Orange native recalls life saving transplant
East Orange, NJ17 hours ago
Joint Investigation Leads to Recovery of 23 Stolen Vehicles
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A hidden danger. Why are more residents being attacked in N.J. nursing homes?
South Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Hackensack Hires Five New Firefighters Thanks to Federal SAFER Grant.
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
'Two-Hour Nature Time': Overlook Foundation's $10,000 Grant Supports Summit Arboretum's Community Mental Health Program
Summit, NJ16 hours ago
Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association Local 3 Make JROTC Donation
Union, NJ19 hours ago
Johnson Public Library named Best of Bergen Award for Best Library 2023
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Board Prepares for Self Evaluation at Next Meeting
Ridgewood, NJ14 hours ago
Residents, Students & Businesses Raise Almost $3K for Roxbury PBA
Roxbury Township, NJ19 hours ago
Flemington DIY Receives $20,750 Grant from Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission
Flemington, NJ8 hours ago
Paterson Board of Education Approves $780.5 Million Budget for 2023-2024 School Year
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Jersey City Hit and Run Under Investigation
Jersey City, NJ9 hours ago
NJCDC Reveals Resident-Led Great Falls Neighborhood Plan for Paterson
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Who's To Blame for Poverty? Matt Desmond Says the Culprits Include Affuent Princetonians
Princeton, NJ8 hours ago
Exchange Place Alliance relocates to new offices in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Big Announcement from Kenilworth Fire Department Regarding Annual Summer Carnival
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
Funeral held for Paterson community activist Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ15 hours ago
NJ prices at the supermarket, car lot continue to rise
Middlesex, NJ2 days ago
Authorities investigating Jersey City hit-and-run where man on electric scooter injured
Jersey City, NJ12 hours ago
NJMVC Mobile Inspection Unit to be Parked in Somerville March 31
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
Rahway Homeless Ministry, Operation Warm Heart, Thanks Its Many Supporters
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Somers Officials Oppose Housing Compact
Somers, NY1 day ago
Bayonne Firefighters Respond to 'Man in the Water' Call
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Staten Island medical resident’s life saved by colleagues at his own hospital
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
Meet Colts Neck's Erin Farrugia
Colts Neck, NJ2 days ago
Rumson Fairhaven High School Freshman Diagnosed With AML Leukemia. In-Need of a Bone Marrow Transplant.
Rumson, NJ3 hours ago
ROUTE 208 CRASH: Overdosed Driver, Passenger Revived With Narcan After SUV Rams Overpass Wall
Wyckoff, NJ1 day ago
Open Lunch: New Changes for David Brearley Juniors & Seniors
Kenilworth, NJ19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy