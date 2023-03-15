Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Colts agree on 3-year, $27 million deal with edge rusher Samson Ebukam

By Mike Chappell,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YM3It_0lJ5CKHB00

INDIANAPOLIS – A busy day of roster-building has addressed the Indianapolis Colts’ pass rush.

The team has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with former San Francisco 49ers’ defensive end Samson Ebukam, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first with the report.

Ebukam, 27, has generated at least 4.5 sacks in each of his last four seasons, including a total of 9.5 in the past two seasons with the 49ers. The 6-3, 245-pounder also had 24 quarterback hits in the last two seasons.

Ebukam likely replaces Yannick Ngakoue in the LEO position – edge rusher – in Gus Bradley’s defense. Ngakoue led the Colts with 9.5 sacks in his only season with the team after being acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders but becomes an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Ebukam in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. After four seasons with the Rams, he signed with San Francisco.

He has appeared in 96 games with 61 starts and collected 23.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 52 quarterback hits and 224 tackles.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 266 ‘Free Agency Begins’
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Look: Here's How Many NCAA Tournament Brackets Are Still Perfect
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Is C.J. Stroud to Colts in NFL Draft possible? Or is it Will Levis, Anthony Richardson?
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greencastle man accused of biting baby; Hospital staff overheard him call newborn ‘evil’, according to investigators
Greencastle, IN3 days ago
Bears release veteran quarterback
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Allen Lazard has bold Aaron Rodgers message
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
What Matt Painter Said After Purdue's NCAA Tournament Loss to Fairleigh Dickinson
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Cowboys 1 Big Need on Defense? Calais Campbell vs. Jonathan Hankins
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Cowboys News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Former NFL running back slams coach for ruining career
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Top player reveals why he’s signing with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Breaking: NFL Player Announces Retirement From League At 25
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bears sign another former Carolina Panther
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
This Jaguars-Bengals Trade Sends Tee Higgins To Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader's Reaction To Her Team Losing Going Viral
Logan, UT2 days ago
Colts' updated 2023 NFL draft pick order after Stephon Gilmore trade
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Bengals starter could be traded ‘very soon’
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Giants sign former Ohio State record-breaking receiver
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Colts make move for former 1st round DT
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Colts adding QB Gardner Minshew II
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Former Steelers First-Round Pick Signs With New Team
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy