Curtis Johnson approved as new SCASD superintendent

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Monday, March 13 the State College Area School Board made it official. Curtis Johnson will now represent the district as superintendent.

The board approved Johnson unanimously. Johnson had been serving as interim superintendent for the past 10 months. His appointment as the district’s first African American superintendent capped the Board’s national search for a successor to Bob O’Donnell, who left the district after 11 years to be the Downingtown Area School District superintendent.

In his appointment, Johnson is already setting goals for the district. One of those goals is increasing diversity through an equity action plan that includes hiring diverse staff.

“One of the things we are hoping to put out there, by next school year, is a dashboard that shows some of our disproportionality issues and how we’re trying to address them,” Johnson said.

Standardized testing performance, increasing graduation rates and a new reading program are other issues that he’s hoping to focus on.

“Off of Covid and getting back to teaching and learning is our foremost and most important thing,” Johnson added. “Getting things back to normal is still something we’re looking to do.”

After coming to the district in 2003 from the Reading School District, where he began his career

as a high school assistant principal, Johnson served at State High as an associate principal,

assistant principal, interim principal and from 2016 to 2021 principal.

In 2021, he was promoted to assistant superintendent of secondary education. As such, he

assisted schools with adjusting to the pandemic, addressing academic and school climate

issues, and strengthening equity and inclusion initiatives.

“I am profoundly grateful to the Board for having the confidence in me to fulfill the role of the

interim superintendent and, even more so now, after being selected as the next superintendent

for the State College Area School District,” Johnson said. “Our shared beliefs and values, which

are encompassed within the district’s strategic plan and comprehensive plan, will allow us to

continue to build on a proud tradition of high standards and student achievement established

over decades. During my many years with the district, I have appreciated this community’s

commitment to education, and I look forward to working with families, students, staff members,

and residents to grow our strengths, address our challenges and make an outstanding school

district even better.”

As the SCASD superintendent, Johnson will lead approximately 6,800 students and 1,900 employees across eight elementary schools, two middle schools, State High, the alternative Delta Program middle and high school levels, the K-12 Virtual Academy, the Panorama Village Administrative Center, and other programs. He and his wife, Susan, reside in State College and have an eighth-grade daughter in the district.

