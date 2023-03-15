Ja Morant is out indefinitely as he enters a counseling program. It sounds like for now that Morant may be out for the rest of the season.

Last week, prior to Monday’s announcement that Morant would enter counseling, NBA repoter Marc Spears had an ominous warning about Morant while speaking on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“I think it’s in his life’s hands. I think there’s a lot going on. My prayers to him man that he figures it out. There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say. But I hope he’s taking care of himself. I’m not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I’m worried about the human part and that when he does come back, he’s healthy mentally and physically,” Spears said.

“My guess is probably that he doesn’t play the rest of the season as he takes care of himself,” Spears added.

Spears’ comments were from a show last week but they have received renewed attention since the announcement about Morant entering a counseling program.

The Grizzlies are second in the West at 41-26 and have won three in a row despite Morant’s absence.

Morant drew negative attention and was suspended after showing himself in an Instagram video holding a gun while at a strip club following a loss to the Nuggets on March 3. The gun video was the latest matter in a string of negative incidents involving Morant over the last year.

The post NBA reporter had ominous prediction about Ja Morant appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .