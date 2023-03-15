Open in App
Hayward, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Remains of 160 people found in Bay Area cremation warehouse

4 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area officials were working Tuesday to identify the families of 160 people whose remains were found in a warehouse used by a cremation business whose license was suspended.

Six bodies and the ash remains of 154 other people were found earlier this month at a warehouse in Hayward after the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau received several complaints from customers saying Oceanview Cremations had stopped responding to them, Alameda County Sheriff Lt. Tya Modeste said.

Oceanview Cremations had a corporate license that was suspended in 2018 and an individual license under the same name that was suspended last year and was not supposed to be operating or keeping remains in a warehouse, Modeste said.

“Many of the families say that they paid to have their loved one’s ashes dispersed at sea, and obviously that didn’t happen,” she said.

Other families complained Oceanview Cremations, which is based in Hayward, a city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco, did not return their messages when seeking to pick up their loved one’s remains.

“One family said they called over 100 times and they never got a call back,” Modeste said.

Modeste said the remains date back to 2013 and that Oceanview Cremations received them from families in 15 Northern California counties but that the business did a poor job keeping records and that no contracts were found.

She said the business owner, Robert Smith, was not cooperating with officials. A telephone number listed for the company was disconnected, and Smith couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau has identified five of the bodies and has a tentative identification of the other one, Modeste said. The ash remains have tags with names and the county where the person died, but no other information or contact information for next of kin, she said.

Officials now have to check different databases to find out their relatives. So far, 11 families of the deceased have been contacted, she said.

Anyone who used Oceanview Cremations between 2013 and 2022 to arrange their loved one’s cremation and who may have questions about what happened to those remains should contact Alameda County officials.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
California Gov. Newsom plans to turn San Quentin State Prison, longtime home to death row, into rehabilitation facility
San Quentin, CA2 days ago
Man confronting car thief in Gilroy shot dead; Suspect arrested after Highway 101 chase
Gilroy, CA4 days ago
Drone video: Massive slide near Ben Lomond leaves home teetering on cliff's edge
Ben Lomond, CA2 days ago
Expansion St. Louis City beats San Jose 3-0 to stay unbeaten
San Jose, CA2 hours ago
Pajaro River levee breaks, forcing 1,700 to evacuate near Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA7 days ago
Jackson scores 31 as Grizzlies defeat the Warriors 133-119
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Pageau, Sorokin lead Islanders to 4-1 win over Sharks
Elmont, NY55 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy