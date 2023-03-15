Sidney man arrested for Child Molestation and other charges

(Fremont Co) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau, of Sidney, on Tuesday as a fugitive from justice on a felony warrant out of Newton County, Missouri.

On February 3, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred in Missouri in December of 2022. The information was forwarded to the Neosho Missouri Police Department.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Binau in Missouri and Fremont County Deputies executed the warrant in Sidney. Binau is being held without bond for two counts of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy-Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Person Less Than 12 Years of Age, and Child Molestation 2nd Degree – Child Less Than 12 Years of Age.

Binau is being held pending an extradition hearing at the Fremont County Jail.