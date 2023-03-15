Open in App
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, 44, wants to fight again after retiring, per report

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY,

4 days ago

Manny Pacquiao might be making a return to the boxing ring.

The 44-year-old boxing legend is in talks to make a comeback by way of a welterweight fight against British star Conor Benn in June, MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons told ESPN Tuesday. Benn is also reportedly considering Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr.

It would mark Pacquiao's first fight since he lost a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 despite entering the fight as a heavy favorite. Pacquiao, who served as a Senator in the Philippines government from 2016–2022, retired from boxing a month later to focus on his political career and his bid for president that proved unsuccessful.

"It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over," Pacquiao said in his retirement announcement video in September 2021. "Goodbye, boxing…Thank you for changing my life when my family was desperate. You gave us hope. You gave me the chance to fight our way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fb91d_0lJ55Qp700
Manny Pacquiao waves to fans after his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports

Pacquiao is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. He amassed a record of 62-8-2 and won 12 world titles in eight divisions during his career.

