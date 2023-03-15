Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Fresno Bee

Fresno man charged with killing parents alleges they tried to poison him

By Robert Rodriguez,

4 days ago

A 23-year-old Fresno man who is charged with fatally shooting his parents at their north Fresno home in April will be put on trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Fresno County Judge Brian Alvarez found there was enough evidence to proceed with the murder case against Julian McElhaney.

McElhaney is accused of shooting his parents, 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney and 55-year-old William McElhaney, multiple times after an argument.

William McElhaney’s body was found on the front lawn of their home on 10th Street near Bullard Avenue. Sylvia’s body was located in one of the home’s bathrooms. Scattered throughout the home were spent ammunition rounds.

Clad in a red jumpsuit, McElhaney sat nearly motionless during the two-day preliminary hearing. His defense attorneys, Angelica Rivera and Tina Wong, have raised the possibility that McElhaney may be suffering from mental illness.

During a two-hour, video-recorded interview with detectives Miguel Alvarez and Scott Gray, McElhaney alleges he killed his parents because he was tired of their abuse. He recorded videos of his parents where he hurled accusations at them, including forcing him to work, sexual abuse by his father, drug use and trying to poison him with arsenic.

“I was frustrated about how things were going about how they brought me up, it was a build up of stuff over time,” McElhaney said during the interview with detectives. “I couldn’t take it anymore, nobody understood me.”

Rivera said the videos show the parents trying to ignore McElhaney’s accusations. At one point, Rivera said, William McElhaney said on the video that he didn’t even know what arsenic was.

McElhaney said the day of the shooting, he laid all of his firearms out on his bed, including a .22 caliber pistol, a shotgun and an AR-15 style rifle. He also had two fully loaded cartridges.

He told detectives he did not plan to kill his parents that day, it just happened.

After the detectives left the interview room, the video camera was still on and recorded McElhaney talking to himself and having regrets.

“I am free from you, I won’t be controlled by you or your family anymore,” he said. “You people are monsters, I regret doing it but I don’t feel bad.”

He also complained that his parents made him do chores around the house, including cleaning up after a family pet.

“My life is over,” he said. “If only I could have joined the Marine Corps., if only they would have accepted me, I wouldn’t be here.”

McElhaney mentions talking with a psychologist and needing help.

Rivera asked Detective Gray if police thought about contacting his psychologist or having him evaluated by a mental health professional.

Gray replied that they did not.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno County, CA newsLocal Fresno County, CA
Police investigating a shooting in Fresno County that left two teenagers wounded
Selma, CA1 day ago
Woman who raised Fresno murder victim calls defendant the ‘very worst of humanity’
Fresno, CA2 days ago
DA: Human mutilation suspect sentenced to 3 years in prison in Fresno
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three men stabbed following an argument at a Sanger bar. Where the suspect was found
Sanger, CA17 hours ago
DUI Driver Stopped by Neighbors is Arrested
Clovis, CA16 hours ago
Fresno driver to face murder trial for crash that killed Hoover High School student
Fresno, CA1 day ago
DA: Man sentenced for murder denied parole in Madera County
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Driver accused of killing Fresno high school student had meth in system, expert testifies
Fresno, CA2 days ago
UPDATE: Shooting suspect arrested after brief police standoff in Fresno’s Tower District
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Suspected DUI driver crashes into 3 vehicles, gets stopped by citizen
Clovis, CA8 hours ago
11-year-old arrested, accused of setting fire to Clovis playground, police say
Clovis, CA2 hours ago
Attacker arrested after stabbing man, Fresno police say. Witnesses say it was unprovoked
Fresno, CA2 days ago
PD: Clovis man suspected of DUI after hitting parked cars
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Officer injured after man allegedly strikes him with rock on Fresno highway, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
DOJ: Fresno man indicted for escape from federal custody
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Missing 34-year-old Pedro Perez found dead in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Family of man shot by Fresno Police want ‘justice for Corchado’
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Video: Attack leaves middle school student with concussion, bruised ribs in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Two teens shot, hospitalized Friday night in Selma
Selma, CA1 day ago
DOJ: Clovis man arrested with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Fresno civil rights attorney plans to file claim against city over latest police shooting
Fresno, CA2 days ago
56-year-old man arrested in Merced, drugs seized, police say
Merced, CA2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspected pipe bomb not a threat, suspects cleared, PD says
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Bloody Mary’s Lair: The Lost Souls of the Bastille, Part 1
Hanford, CA17 hours ago
Search for missing Fresno-area man ends with discovery of body, sheriff’s office says
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Illegally Owned Guns Seized After Gang Suspects Arrested In Sanger
Sanger, CA3 days ago
Collision on Demaree St in Visalia Tragically Claims Two Lives
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Merced police search for armed robbery suspect
Merced, CA2 days ago
Man shot and killed in Visalia, police say
Visalia, CA4 days ago
Man arrested after search leads to meth, marijuana, and a loaded gun in Merced
Merced, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy